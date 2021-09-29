Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dame Naida Glavish Ready To Fight

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 9:17 am
Press Release: Craig Lord

Dame Naida GLAVISH has drawn a line in the sand for both the Labour Government and Auckland Council during a podcast interview hosted by 2022 Mayoral candidate Craig Lord.

Occupiers started camping on the site of the proposed build around 7 months ago and although they have temporarily left due to the covid lockdowns, they are regularly using the park as an exercise zone giving them the ability to monitor the situation.

It was on Monday evening 27 September they noticed that the contractors had been on site to remove the Rahui signs and replace them with construction notices.

Speaking on behalf of the Protect Mataharehare group, Dame Naida was very clear with her words throughout the interview.

“You will not see the protest flag up yet. A Petition went to Parliament with over 15,000 names on it that absolutely opposes the Erebus Memorial being placed at Mataharehare. That has been ignored.”

“I discovered through an OIA, that in actual fact the sign off that was given by Ngati Whatua hapu they too were not properly notified of the size, the arborists report, the design, there was no cultural input”

“There have been offers of other sites, and to my knowledge there are already more than 24 Erebus memorials in the country - including Christchurch and Mangere.”

“Is there no respect or consideration for the fact that there are 24 others?”

Upon asking Dame Glavish what is next, the answer was very clear.

“The moment they think they are going to start coming on there to begin the build, the peaceful protect will become protest. Does Jacinda Ardern really want to see another Bastion Point in Tamaki Makaurau? Is this what she wants to see during a pandemic? I’m happy for all of us to go back to the table again and start again on it.”

“If you touch that tree you are touching a living entity that was there at the signing of Te Tirity O Waitangi - why would you want to destroy it?”

One question that Dame Glavish would like answered but is yet to receive a response on is something that many are also asking.

“What has Mataharehare got to do with Erebus? Erebus is facing south and what they are proposing faces north. What has Erebus got to do with Tamaki Makaurau?”

Lord believes the answer to that question is simple, but will never be said openly by the officials involved.

“It’s a vanity project, not a memorial. It’s simply a trophy to be built overlooking Auckland’s harbour and there is no need for it.”

The full interview is available to watch on YouTube

The Craig Lord Podcast - EP 04

Craig Lord came 3rd in the 2019 Mayoral elections and has remained an active campaigner on social media. He confirmed his run for the 2022 election immediately after the 2019 results.

