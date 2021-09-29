ACC Futures Coalition Welcomes Appointment Of New ACC Chief Executive
Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 7:20 pm
Press Release: ACC Futures Coalition
The ACC Futures Coalition has welcomed the appointment of
Megan Main as Chief Executive of ACC.
“ACC is a
taonga, an essential part of this country’s public
services”, said Glenn Barclay co-convenor of the
Coalition, “but for too long it has been treated as just
an insurer that happens to be publicly owned. Most of the
recent CEs of ACC have come from a private insurance
background and failed to grasp that they were heading a
public organisation that is part of a wider system that
deals with the essential health and social needs of many New
Zealanders.”
“Ms. Main’s background in health
and public services is encouraging,” said Mr. Barclay,
“and we are looking for a shift in how ACC operates to
better reflect its goals and the original Woodhouse
principles that drove the establishment of the scheme in the
first place. We look forward to working with her once she
takes up her
role.”
