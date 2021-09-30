Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Otago Polytechnic Continues To Play Leading Role In Dunedin Economy

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 10:33 am
Press Release: Otago Polytechnic

Otago Polytechnic has contributed almost a billion dollars to the Dunedin economy over the past five years.

Otago Polytechnic’s latest Economic Impact Report shows the institution’s Dunedin Campus added a total value of more than $912 million to the Dunedin economy from 2016 to 2020.

The report shows that its Dunedin Campus accounted for $365.6 million total expenditure to the city’s economy in 2020, an increase of 4% on 2019.

"These 2020 results show that Otago Polytechnic is continuing to make significant contributions to Dunedin’s economy," says Dr Megan Gibbons, Chief Executive, Otago Polytechnic.

"This report reflects Otago Polytechnic’s record of innovation and adaptation."

The report also assessed the total economic expenditure of all Otago Polytechnic’s activities - including its Cromwell Campus and Auckland International Campus - to be $469 million in 2020, up from $464.3 million in 2019.

Over half of that flow-on expenditure across all campuses was driven by student spending. The remainder was derived from day-to-day Polytechnic expenditure and the impact of staff spending their wages and salaries within their local economies.

Report welcomed

Fraser Liggett, Economic Development Manager, Enterprise Dunedin, welcomed the report.

"We appreciate the clear and demonstrable economic contribution which Otago Polytechnic makes to the city.

"Our tertiary institutions remain some of the most significant contributors to our economy.

"Otago Polytechnic’s wider contribution in enabling and growing the next generation of highly skilled talent, innovators and entrepreneurs is hugely significant for the city and region," Mr Liggett says.

"This goes beyond the impact of student and staff spending, with the Polytechnic also attracting friends and families to Dunedin for events such as graduations."

Otago Polytechnic is one of Dunedin’s larger employers. In 2020, it employed 532.3 full-time equivalent (FTES) staff at its Dunedin campus. In total, Otago Polytechnic employed 616 full-time equivalent staff (FTES) in 2020, across all its campuses in Dunedin, Cromwell and Auckland (AIC).

Overall, Otago Polytechnic’s enrolments in 2020 totaled 9367 fulltime or part-time students (headcount), or 5385 equivalent full-time students (EFTS). Although. there was a 2.5% decline in international EFTS from 283 to 276 EFTS in 2020, a number of factors combined to produce the overall increase in EFTS, the most significant of which was the Government’s Targeted Training and Apprenticeship fund (TTAF).

Dr Gibbons says: "We certainly benefited from the Government’s Targeted Training and Apprenticeship Fund (TTAF), which lifted enrolments in the second half of 2020. However, our ability to collaborate with industry and community is also a big factor in our institutional health."

Benefits beyond economic

"Although this report looks at economic results, Otago Polytechnic - or more pertinently, its people - provide other precious benefits, or tikanga.

"These include culture and knowledge transfer, human and social capital enhancement, community support, and well-being and happiness.

"There is value in education beyond fiscal bounds," says Dr Gibbons.

"Education changes people’s lives and the trajectory for them, their whanau, and communities. There is growth in learning new things and reaching new goals, contributing to society and helping others to achieve this.

"These benefits are more difficult to measure but contribute both directly and indirectly to economic, social, cultural, spiritual and environmental wellbeing."

Focusing on the future

Otago Polytechnic’s ongoing transformation as a subsidiary of Te Pūkenga-New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology offers many reasons to be excited, Dr Gibbons says.

"As a subsidiary of Te Pūkenga, we are involved in a highly collaborative process, working together to make improvements for the betterment of all learners.

"It’s imperative to keep in mind that our learners are - and always will be - at the centre of what we do.

"The charter for Te Pukenga is clear that while there are benefits in a networked approach, we also need to be responsive in the regions - and this is something Otago Polytechnic has proven time and again.

"There is a huge amount of experience and expertise among Otago Polytechnic’s staff, all of whom are contributing to the transition to a networked system.

"This ranges from secondments of Otago Polytechnic staff to Te Pūkenga positions, at a range of levels, to collaborating with other subsidiaries on a range of programmes.

"And we continue to work with industry, both locally and further afield, to develop future-proofed programmes.

"We see our role at Otago Polytechnic as two-fold in the coming years: as we contribute to vocational education in New Zealand, we also acknowledge we have a part to play in the economic recovery," Dr Gibbons says.

Trades Training Centre

Otago Polytechnic’s $31.7 million Trades Training Centre is a recent example.

Employing around 200 tradespeople as well as construction managers and consultants, the Dunedin campus project is significant to both the local and national construction industry, in the context of the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project was submitted by Otago Polytechnic early last year in response to the Government’s call to develop "shovel-ready" projects, aimed at stimulating and supporting economic activity in the city and region.

Construction on the three-story centre was started by Naylor Live in January 2021, and is expected to be completed in late-2022.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Polytechnic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan


After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>


Covid-19, 29/9: 1,230 Overall Cases - 45 New Community Cases Today


45 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 969 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>



 
 


Government: One-off Residence Pathway Provides Certainty To Migrants And Business
The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has today announced the 2021 Resident Visa, a one-off, simplified pathway to residence for around 165,000 migrants currently in New Zealand. “We are providing a way forward for our migrant families who have been long disrupted by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:



Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 