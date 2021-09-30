Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Older Volunteers Critical For Community Sector

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Volunteering New Zealand

Older volunteers are a critical resource for the community and voluntary sector and can help the sector thrive and revive beyond the Covid-19 pandemic, says Volunteering New Zealand.

To co-incide with International Day of Older Persons on 1 October, Volunteering New Zealand has published research about older people and volunteering.

“People over 65 years are active volunteers, devoting triple the time to the community than youth volunteers. This activity was significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns, and some older people were unable to volunteer; yet older people have the skills and experience to help revive the sector,” says Michelle Kitney, Kaihautū Chief Executive of Volunteering New Zealand.

Time spent volunteering provides a triple win, for the community, organisations and to the individual.

Volunteering can keep older adults active and socially engaged and may help them with some of the challenges (and opportunities) of retirement. Research also shows that volunteering also has positive personal wellbeing outcomes for older adults who volunteer, including improved mental and physical health.

“Volunteering New Zealand urges volunteer-involving organisations to ensure they continue to value and appreciate older volunteers. For example, offer flexible roles matched to the skills, abilities and motivations of older volunteers. In return, they will be rewarded with incredible depth of experience and insights that will help revitalise organisations,” Michelle says.

For more information see: https://www.volunteeringnz.org.nz/research/older-volunteers-affected-by-covid-19-pandemic/

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


