Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Suspension Extended Following Review

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato regional councillors have today voted to extend the suspension period for elected member Fred Lichtwark as he has not completed all remedial actions in more than seven months.

Cr Lichtwark was suspended in February following an independent investigation under the Waikato Regional Council Code of Conduct for Elected Members into three complaints of angry and abusive behaviour last November.

As a result, he was suspended from all committees, subcommittees and other representative roles. However, he remained a member of the full Council which meets monthly and as required, continued to receive agendas and was able to sit in on all formal meetings.

Ahead of today’s Council meeting, Cr Lichtwark made a written apology to councillors and staff, saying it had never been his intention for any “alleged words, hearsay or gossip” to make them “feel intimidated, inadequate or inept”.

But during the meeting a number of councillors said they considered that the apology did not demonstrate the genuine remorse expected.

Councillors heard that Cr Lichtwark had not completed all of the remedial actions agreed in February. As well as apologies to council and the individual complainants, the remedial actions required Cr Lichtwark to undertake appropriate training to address an angry and abusive communications style, the provision of mentoring and entering into a statement of good conduct.

The decision to extend the suspension until remedial actions are completed to the satisfaction of the chair was made during a public excluded session, that was then moved into the public session.

Council chair Russ Rimmington said, “Given the significance of the decisions made seven months ago, it was important that a review be undertaken in a way that accords with the principles of natural justice.

“This means being fair to all the parties involved.

“It is relevant that the actions taken in February in response to the complaints served not only as a penalty. They also provided an opportunity for Cr Lichtwark to progressively improve his interpersonal skills and relationships with councillors and others without the demands of his previous workload.

“Councillors listened with an open mind today, but overall there was disappointment that the remedial actions had not been completed despite plenty of opportunities to do so,” Cr Rimmington said.

“Councillors agree that Cr Lichtwark makes a valuable contribution around the decision making table. That’s why the door remains open for the decision to be reversed, if he completes the remedial actions.

“In the meantime, today’s decision does not affect Cr Lichtwark’s ability to represent his constituents. Over the past seven months he has continued to be an active participant in Council meetings, and has been involved every step of the way in setting the council’s budget and work programme for the next 10 years,” Cr Rimmington said.

“He’ll continue to work with his elected member colleagues, as he has been, and be able to keep up with council business.

“That includes receiving agendas and being able to sit in on all formal meetings he wishes to attend. However, he will not be able to participate unless the committee chair grants permission to do so. In full Council meetings he’ll be able to raise matters, in line with standing orders, as well as vote.

“I am confident all councillors will work together in the best interests of our communities – just as we have done already throughout this triennium – through robust discussion and sound decision making,” Cr Rimmington said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan


After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>


Covid-19, 30/9: 1,249 Overall Cases, New Case In Waikato


18 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 975 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far, and one new case has been found in Waikato... More>>



 
 


Government: One-off Residence Pathway Provides Certainty To Migrants And Business
The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has today announced the 2021 Resident Visa, a one-off, simplified pathway to residence for around 165,000 migrants currently in New Zealand. “We are providing a way forward for our migrant families who have been long disrupted by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 