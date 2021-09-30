MNZ Congratulates Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi For Announcement About One-off Simplified Residency Pathway
Thursday, 30 September 2021, 4:53 pm
Press Release: Multicultural New Zealand
Multicultural New Zealand (MNZ) welcomes and
congratulates the Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi for his
announcement about one-off simplified residency
pathway.
MNZ President Pancha Narayanan says, “This
residence path-way for 165,000 onshore applicants will bring
reassurance and reduce stress for thousands on work visas
who have been caught up in the recent immigration reset due
to COVID-19 pandemic and the closed border
situation.
“Having a clear and simple immigration
policy helps in keeping Aotearoa New Zealand attractive.
This policy should help in clearing the record-breaking
back-log of applications as declined applicants keep on
reapplying due to complex policy structure.
“This
policy should contribute to a successful population strategy
centred on vibrant regional economies.
“We’ll be
closely monitoring application processing times to see if
they are on target for December 2022”, Pancha Narayanan
concluded.
