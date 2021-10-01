Name release: State Highway 3, Kaitoke crash

Police can now name the two people killed in a crash on State Highway 3 at

Kaitoke near Whanganui on 16 September.

They were Sarah Kay Moana, a 32-year-old from Tauranga, and her six-year-old

son Teawa Amiri Thomson.

Police extend their deepest sympathies to their whānau.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.



