Further Update On Mt Wellington Highway Serious Crash
Friday, 1 October 2021, 9:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that a person has died following a
serious crash in Mt Wellington early this morning.
The
single vehicle crash was reported shortly after
2.30am
Sadly, one person has died at the
scene.
A second person has sustained serious injuries
and has been taken to Auckland City Hosptial.
While
cordons have been lifted at the scene, an investigation into
the circumstances of the crash is now
underway.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan
After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>
Covid-19, 30/9: 1,249 Overall Cases, New Case In Waikato
18 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 975 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far, and one new case has been found in Waikato... More>>