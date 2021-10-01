Further Update On Mt Wellington Highway Serious Crash

Police can confirm that a person has died following a serious crash in Mt Wellington early this morning.

The single vehicle crash was reported shortly after 2.30am

Sadly, one person has died at the scene.

A second person has sustained serious injuries and has been taken to Auckland City Hosptial.

While cordons have been lifted at the scene, an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is now underway.

