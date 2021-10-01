Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Big Number Of Businesses Register For Shop & Win Competition

Friday, 1 October 2021, 1:03 pm
WellingtonNZ

Almost 200 Wellington retailers and leisure experiences are taking part in WellingtonNZ’s Love Local – Shop & Win competition, which has a $10,000 shopping spree up for grabs.

The competition was originally aligned with the World of WearableArt Award Show to be held in August. When WOW was cancelled, WellingtonNZ rescheduled the competition to start today and run throughout October which encompasses the school holidays.

Retailers, tourism experiences and hospitality outlets have been hard hit by the latest lockdown and Love Local – Shop & Win is designed to help attract patrons to participating businesses.

The competition sees every in-store purchase made at a participating business between 1-30 October be eligible to enter the draw to win a $10,000 Wellington shopping spree.

WellingtonNZ Marketing General Manager Anna Calver says the competition is about challenging the lockdown trend that has seen more people become used to shopping online.

“It’s important to support local retailers and eateries who are a major part of what makes Wellington such a vibrant city. Love Local – Shop & Win is a simple, effective way to incentivise people to shop in person and enjoy a bite to eat while doing it.”

Retail NZ Chief Executive Greg Harford says it incredibly important to get behind the Wellington retail sector post-lockdown.

“Wellington retailers provide unique and personal shopping opportunities in Wellington. Shopping local and in-store is the best way for Wellingtonians to their support local stores.”

First Retail Managing Director Chris Wilkinson says WellingtonNZ did a great job of reinvigorating Love Local – Shop & Win in the wake of the cancelled WOW season.

“Like last year, retailers know that despite the cancellation of WOW there will be lots of people that will still make their annual pilgrimage to the Capital and this competition is a great way to recognise their choice and support for Wellington as a favourite shopping destination.”

Details about the Love Local – Shop & Win competition, including a list of participating businesses, can be found here.

