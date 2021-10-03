Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton Moves To Alert Level 3

Sunday, 3 October 2021, 6:12 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Essential services will continue as Hamilton City Council once again prepares for a move to COVID-19 Alert Level 3.

Hamilton city will move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm tonight (Sunday 3 October), after two cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the Waikato. Huntly, Te Kauwhata, Ngaaruawaahia and Raglan will also be under level three restrictions.

Rubbish, recycling and food scraps collections will continue, and essential services will be maintained. However, all Council facilities, including playgrounds, will close to the public.

Building inspections, construction activity and other services that can be performed safely according to public health guidelines and border controls will continue.

Community facilities and visitor attractions

  • All Hamilton City Libraries’ branches, Waikato Museum, Hamilton i-SITE, ArtsPost, Hamilton Zoo, Waterworld, Gallagher Aquatic Centre, and the themed gardens, playground, privately-owned café, and Information Centre at Hamilton Gardens will close.
  • Loans of library items are extended, and overdue fees are on hold.
  • Hamilton Zoo operations staff continue to care for our animals.

Parks and playgrounds

  • All playgrounds, skate parks, basketball courts and park toilets will close.
  • Sports parks will close and sporting competitions will be suspended.
  • Dog parks remain open. However, when walking your dog in public it must always stay on a lead.

Rubbish and recycling

  • All rubbish, recycling and food scraps collections will continue.
  • The Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre will remain open for drop offs under reduced capacity. Please expect delays. Rubbish, green waste, household recycling and e-waste can all be dropped off. Hazardous materials cannot be dropped off for recycling at Alert Level 3.
  • Hamilton Organic Centre will remain open for green waste drop offs with some restrictions.

Transport and parking

  • Walking parking warden patrols will be suspended. In-vehicle patrols will continue to manage safety-related parking issues.
  • Garden Place carpark will close.
  • The Hamilton Transport Centre building will close. The public toilet outside the centre remains open with additional cleaning measures in place.
  • Roadwork maintenance teams will focus on essential activities to address immediate safety risks on the transport network.

Animal Education and Control

  • The Animal Education and Control office will be open between 2pm and 3pm, 7 days a week, for the collection of dogs. Adoptions are by appointment only.
  • Emergency situations are given priority and other non-urgent matters may take longer to deal to.
  • Dog registrations can only be done online.
  • When walking your dog, it must be on a lead at all times.

Building, planning and construction

  • Building inspections will continue.
  • Planning guidance will continue site visits to progress resource consents, and for monitoring and enforcement of consent conditions.
  • Construction will continue on projects where it can be done safely.

Council meetings

  • Hamilton City Council meetings will be held remotely via Zoom. This also applies to committee meetings, briefings and workshops.
  • Meetings and briefings will be live streamed on the Council’s website for the public to watch and uploaded to our YouTube channel.
  • Email hcc.governance@hcc.govt.nz to provide a written submission for Public Forum or to speak via Zoom.

Hamilton Cemeteries

  • Burials and cremations can be attended by a maximum of 10 people only.
  • Funeral directors will provide specific advice around restrictions.

Council offices

  • The Customer Services centre in the Municipal Building will be closed.
  • Residents can contact the Council by phoning 07 838 6699 or emailing info@hcc.govt.nz.

