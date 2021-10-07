Giftbox Boutique Complete Another Successful Blue Ribbon Fundraiser

Giftbox Boutique has recently completed its 2021 blue ribbon appeal. The initiative, which supports the Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand, operates each year in the lead up to Father's Day.

This year, a total of $2,160 was raised for the charity. This sum was made up of donations from customers and an equal contribution by Giftbox Boutique.

“We would like to thank all of our wonderful customers for showing their support for such a deserving charity”, says Giftbox Boutique Director Katie Gray. “A total of 1,080 of our customers chose to make a $1 donation as part of their purchases”.

Customers were given the option to add a decorative blue ribbon to their Father’s Day gift purchases for $1. Giftbox Boutique then added their own $1 donation for every blue ribbon purchased, resulting in $2 donated for every gift that was sent out with a blue ribbon.

“We’ve been running our blue ribbon campaign for the past 4 years”, explains Gray. “Each year we see more and more of our customers jump on board. Cancer has affected the lives of so many Kiwis and this is really brought home by the generosity of our customers, each time we run our ribbon campaigns''.

The Giftbox Boutique blue ribbon campaign is one of three ribbon initiatives that the company runs each year.

“The Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand does admirable work supporting prostate cancer patients and their families, encouraging check-ups and funding research”, says Gray. “We look forward to working with them again next year”.

The next ribbon campaign run by Giftbox Boutique will be red ribbon. Similarly to the blue ribbon fundraiser, customers will be given the option to add a red ribbon to any Christmas gifts purchased through the Giftbox boutique website.

