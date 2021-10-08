Serious Crash - SH1, Bombay

Police are advising motorists that a section of State Highway 1 south of the Bombay Hills is expected to be closed for some time.

Due to the circumstances of the earlier crash, lanes in both directions remain closed.

The Serious Crash Unit is conducting an examination of the scene and there is a considerable amount of work required to clear the scene by emergency services and other contractors.

It is anticipated the section of State Highway 1 between Mill Road and Nikau Road will be closed until this early this evening.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at the Bombay Hills, while northbound traffic is being diverted at Pōkeno.

Police remind motorists undertaking any permitted travel today to allow plenty of time to reach their destinations safely.

