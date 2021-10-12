Canterbury Mayoral Forum Supports Super Saturday

The Canterbury Mayoral Forum strongly supports the national day of action for vaccination this coming Saturday, 16 October – Super Saturday and encourages everyone to get vaccinated.

“We want our whānau and communities to be in a position to be able to make the most of the upcoming summer season, and what our magnificent Canterbury region, and the rest of New Zealand has on offer to enjoy” says the Chair of the Mayoral Forum Selwyn District, Mayor Sam Broughton.

We need to continue the roll out the vaccination programme to all of our communities and make a particular effort for rural and isolated communities, utilising our community health hubs and general practitioners, alongside the District Health Boards.

The more people that are fully vaccinated, the more protection we have against COVID-19, resulting in more freedom for all New Zealanders.

