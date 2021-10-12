Canterbury Mayoral Forum Supports Super Saturday
Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 4:59 pm
Press Release: Canterbury Mayoral Forum
The Canterbury Mayoral Forum strongly supports the
national day of action for vaccination this coming Saturday,
16 October – Super Saturday and encourages everyone to get
vaccinated.
“We want our whānau and communities to
be in a position to be able to make the most of the upcoming
summer season, and what our magnificent Canterbury region,
and the rest of New Zealand has on offer to enjoy” says
the Chair of the Mayoral Forum Selwyn District, Mayor Sam
Broughton.
We need to continue the roll out the
vaccination programme to all of our communities and make a
particular effort for rural and isolated communities,
utilising our community health hubs and general
practitioners, alongside the District Health
Boards.
The more people that are fully vaccinated, the
more protection we have against COVID-19, resulting in more
freedom for all New
Zealanders.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Covid Mandates, And The Covid Pill
The cliché about “living with Covid” will not mean life as we’ve known it, Jim. Vaccination is fast becoming a condition of employment, and also a requirement to participate in aspects of social life, such as travel, attending bars, cafes, and concerts etc. These protective measures enjoy a high level of public support. However, the mandates that aim to make vaccination a condition of employment are still, legally speaking, like one shoe falling... More>>
Covid-19, 11/10: 1,664 Overall Cases
There are 43 new cases of Covid-19 today, 3 in Waikato and 40 in Auckland. 1,169 of the Auckland cases so far have recovered, and 5,902,104 vaccine doses have been administered... More>>
ALSO: