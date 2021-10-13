The 2021 South Island Moon Festival Has Been Cancelled

Due to ongoing uncertainty about COVID-19 Alert Levels, the 2021 South Island Moon Festival has been cancelled. The festival, which was scheduled for November 18 – November 21, 2021, was to be an open-air gathering as opposed to a seated, ticketed event, and as such cannot proceed at Alert Level 2. ChristchurchNZ supports the Government’s health-led approach to COVID-19 Alert Levels and in the interest of public safety, we will wait until spring 2022 to present this exciting new event.

ChristchurchNZ CEO Joanna Norris says, “We would like to thank all the event partners, suppliers, performers and staff who have worked extensively over the last two years to develop this exciting new event. ChristchurchNZ is looking forward to reactivating the program in 2022, in partnership with the festival producers Strut & Fret, and to delivering the best event possible in a safe and fun environment.”

“The event is the latest in a string of events cancelled due to uncertainty in relation to Delta and Covid Alert Levels. We encourage every New Zealander to get vaccinated to protect themselves, our community and our economy.

“We also look forward to transparency around Alert Level decision-making for the South Island, providing more confidence and enabling informed decision making for businesses and events.”

© Scoop Media

