Super Saturday: Get Vaccinated!

It has never been more urgent to get New Zealand vaccinated.

Summer is just 8 weeks away and we need everyone to get their first vaccine now so they can get 2 doses and enjoy everything a classic Kiwi summer has to offer.

The more of us that are fully vaccinated, the more protection we will have against COVID-19, and the more freedom this gives us. That is why we are asking you to support our national day of action on :



Saturday 16 October — Super Saturday.

If you have not been vaccinated yet, vaccine clinics will be open all over the country, all day and into the evening.

Vaccination clinics in our region open this Saturday are:

Venue Time Address Te Rito 9am-7pm 62 Victoria Ave, City Centre, Whanganui Bulls 9.30am-3.30pm Te Matapihi, 4 Criterion Street, Bulls Raetihi 10am-4pm The Centre, 14-16 Seddon Street, Raetihi Taihape 8.45am-4.30pm 3 Hospital Road, Taihape Atihau 9am-1pm Te Kuakaupapa Maori o Te Atihaunui-a-Paparangi,

25 Te Anaua Street, Putiki Central City Pharmacy 9am-4.30pm 121 Victoria Avenue, Whanganui Stewart Street Medical Centre 9.30am-2pm 26 Stewart Street, Marton Pasifica Hall 10am-4.30pm 71 Puriri Street, Tawhero, Whanganui



For more information visit: Super Saturday: Get vaccinated

© Scoop Media

