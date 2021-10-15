Super Saturday: Get Vaccinated!

It has never been more urgent to get New Zealand
vaccinated.
Summer is just 8 weeks away and we need
everyone to get their first vaccine now so they can get 2
doses and enjoy everything a classic Kiwi summer has to
offer.
The more of us that are fully vaccinated, the
more protection we will have against COVID-19, and the more
freedom this gives us. That is why we are asking you to
support our national day of action on
:
Saturday 16 October — Super
Saturday.
If you have not been vaccinated yet,
vaccine clinics will be open all over the country, all day
and into the evening.
Vaccination clinics in our
region open this Saturday are:
Venue
Time
Address
Te
Rito
9am-7pm
62 Victoria Ave, City Centre,
Whanganui
Bulls
9.30am-3.30pm
Te
Matapihi, 4 Criterion Street,
Bulls
Raetihi
10am-4pm
The
Centre, 14-16 Seddon Street,
Raetihi
Taihape
8.45am-4.30pm
3
Hospital Road,
Taihape
Atihau
9am-1pm
Te
Kuakaupapa Maori o Te Atihaunui-a-Paparangi, 25 Te Anaua
Street, Putiki
