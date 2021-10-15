Fletcher Building Backs Super Shot Saturday Donating $50,000 Worth Of PlaceMakers Vouchers As Giveaways

NZICC vaccination.

Fletcher Building is throwing its weight behind Super Shot Saturday and the Vaxathon and has donated $50,000 worth of PlaceMakers vouchers to the organisers.

“In the building and construction industry we know that if you want to get the job done, you need the right tools. Vaccination is simply New Zealand’s best defence to protect our whole community from Covid-19,” said Bruce McEwen, Fletcher Building CE Distribution.

“Aside from the health effects, Covid-19 Impacts us all in different ways. We want to get NZ moving again so if our support encourages more people to get their shot, we are more than happy to help the cause.

“We started at home first and have been putting considerable effort into encouraging our own team to get vaccinated. We’ve chosen to take a hearts and minds approach to encourage vaccination through an internal campaign focused on people explaining why they are getting vaccinated. There have been some amazing stories about why it is important to people that they are protected shared. Of course, there are also some great prizes on offer for those that get involved.”

“We have focused on removing barriers to getting vaccinated by being flexible and providing paid time off to get vaccinated. We have collaborated with DHB’s and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei to get vaccination buses and caravans out to our sites. This strategy of taking the vaccine to our teams has been well received and welcomed,” said Mr McEwen.

Super Saturday is a great initiative to drive vaccination rates across the nation and Fletcher Building is pleased show our support for it. Our message is simple – get the right tool to protect yourself and your whanau.

The Vaxathon will be streamed live on Three, Māori TV and Hahana from 12 to 8pm this Saturday.

The more of us that are fully vaccinated, the more protection we will have. Additional information about Super Saturday including vaccination sites can be found here: https://covid19.govt.nz/super-saturday/

