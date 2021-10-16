Man charged in relation to shooting north of Dunedin

15 October

Detective Inspector Stu Harvey:

A 24-year-old man has been charged in relation to a shooting at a Coast Road,

Karitane property this afternoon.

Police were called to the property at 3:20pm after a man was shot and

critically injured. He was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

The arrested man faces a charge of attempted murder and will be appearing in

Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

Police are still working to establish the circumstances, however it is

believe the two men were known to each other.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident, and a

scene guard remains at the property this evening while the examination

continues.

If anyone has any information about what happened who has not yet spoken to

Police, they are asked to please contact 105 and quote file number

211015/4195.

