Man charged in relation to shooting north of Dunedin
Saturday, 16 October 2021, 6:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
15 October
Detective Inspector Stu Harvey:
A 24-year-old
man has been charged in relation to a shooting at a Coast
Road,
Karitane property this afternoon.
Police were
called to the property at 3:20pm after a man was shot
and
critically injured. He was taken to Christchurch
Hospital.
The arrested man faces a charge of attempted
murder and will be appearing in
Dunedin District Court
tomorrow.
Police are still working to establish the
circumstances, however it is
believe the two men were
known to each other.
Police are not looking for anyone
else in relation to this incident, and a
scene guard
remains at the property this evening while the
examination
continues.
If anyone has any information
about what happened who has not yet spoken to
Police,
they are asked to please contact 105 and quote file
number
211015/4195.
