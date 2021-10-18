Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Urges Hamiltonians To Keep Distance Outdoors

Monday, 18 October 2021, 4:28 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate is urging people to keep their distance at popular outdoor spots following the government’s decision to extend Alert Level 3 in Hamilton.

The city’s playgrounds and facilities, including skate parks and basketball courts, completely closed when Hamilton returned to Alert Level 3 earlier this month. While parks, walkways and river paths remain open, people must stick to their bubbles and maintain two-metres distance from others.

Yet Mayor Paula Southgate said many Hamiltonians have contacted her, worried about the lack of physical distancing at busy outdoors spaces. People were also concerned about too few masks being worn, she said.

“There’s a lot of confusion out there with many people thinking we’re in some kind of softer Level 3, like Auckland. We are not. I have raised this confusion with officials and asked them to make it a lot clearer,” she said.

“It’s concerning to see people without masks failing to steer clear of others on crowded pathways or picnicking in large groups. People are simply breaking the rules, either because they don’t understand them or they are not taking those rules seriously enough. Well, they need to or this is going to get a lot worse before it gets better.”

Unlike Auckland, Hamilton remains at full Alert Level 3 restrictions, meaning no picnics, walks or gatherings are allowed with people outside of your bubbles.

“We’ve had some stunning weather and I can understand why people want to get outside and enjoy our green spaces,” Mayor Southgate said. “But let’s keep our distance, especially at busy spots such as the river path and around the lake.”

“Each time someone breaks their bubble, it puts our wider community at risk. To keep each other safe and to re-open our city, we need to do better.”

Hamilton’s parks and walking tracks remain open, so children and caregivers can enjoy the city’s outdoors. People can kick a ball around at the park, go for a jog or a bike ride, and enjoy the warmer weather, as long as they stick to their bubble and stay two metres away from other people.

“I was really heartened to see so many people get vaccinated over the weekend. Hang in there Hamilton – stick to your bubbles, keep your distance, wear masks, get vaccinated. Think of our local business people who are really suffering as well. This is incredibly hard on them.”

To read more about Alert Level 3 in Hamilton, you can visit here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Declaring Premature Victory


Sure enough, Saturday’s Vaxathon was a barrel of fun and a throwback not merely to the Telethons of the past. It also revived memories of those distant days of early 2020, when we were all carefully wiping down our groceries, not touching our faces, washing our hands for 20 seconds and responding to level four lockdowns by putting teddy bears in the window for the benefit of the little kids walking by in their family bubbles. Those were the days, when the Team of Five Million felt like a real, organic thing... More>>

RNZ: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Cabinet decision on Covid-19 alert levels


Northland will move to level 2 at 11.59pm on 19 October. Waikato will be held at level 3, to be reviewed on Friday. Auckland will remain in level 3 with current restrictions for another two weeks... More>>

ALSO:




 
 

Economy: Inflation highest in over a decade
The consumers price index rose 2.2 percent in the September 2021 quarter, the biggest quarterly movement since a 2.3 percent rise in the December 2010 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Excluding quarters impacted by increases to GST rates, the September quarter movement was the highest since the June 1987 quarter... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Increases Climate Aid Contribution
The Government is making a four-fold increase in the support it provides to countries most vulnerable to the climate emergency, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

Government: Opportunity To Shape NZ’s First Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government is inviting New Zealanders to inform the country’s first Emissions Reduction Plan with the release of a consultation document containing a range of policy ideas to decrease the country’s emissions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

ALSO:


CPay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 