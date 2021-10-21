Auckland Physiotherapists Get Go Ahead To Open Now

Auckland physiotherapists can now open after being locked down throughout Level 4 and for most of Level 3.

Physiotherapy New Zealand Chief Executive Sandra Kirby says members are welcoming the news that the Level 3 restrictions have been eased to allow them to treat patients.

“It’s not quite business as usual but it’s a lot closer. Up until now we’ve only been able to treat patients in urgent situations but I’m pleased to say the rules have changed. As long as clinics have procedures such as patient screening and preparation in place, which physiotherapists are more than capable of providing, they can use their clinical judgment when deciding who to treat.

“This is a huge step forward. Patients who have been unable to get the care they need to function better or to treat a deteriorating condition will now get support,” said Sandra Kirby.

There are no restrictions on who physios can treat, but they need to balance the treatment needs of the patient against the need to take appropriate steps to keep the patient and others in the workplace safe from infection.

“As health professionals, physiotherapists understand the importance of putting the health and safety of their patients first, so patients can attend clinics in the knowledge that their wellbeing is paramount.”

