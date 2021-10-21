Auckland Physiotherapists Get Go Ahead To Open Now
Thursday, 21 October 2021, 1:47 pm
Press Release: Physiotherapy New Zealand
Auckland physiotherapists can now open after being locked
down throughout Level 4 and for most of Level
3.
Physiotherapy New Zealand Chief Executive Sandra
Kirby says members are welcoming the news that the Level 3
restrictions have been eased to allow them to treat
patients.
“It’s not quite business as usual but
it’s a lot closer. Up until now we’ve only been able to
treat patients in urgent situations but I’m pleased to say
the rules have changed. As long as clinics have procedures
such as patient screening and preparation in place, which
physiotherapists are more than capable of providing, they
can use their clinical judgment when deciding who to
treat.
“This is a huge step forward. Patients who
have been unable to get the care they need to function
better or to treat a deteriorating condition will now get
support,” said Sandra Kirby.
There are no
restrictions on who physios can treat, but they need to
balance the treatment needs of the patient against the need
to take appropriate steps to keep the patient and others in
the workplace safe from infection.
“As health
professionals, physiotherapists understand the importance of
putting the health and safety of their patients first, so
patients can attend clinics in the knowledge that their
wellbeing is
paramount.”
