Have Your Say On Auckland War Memorial Museum’s Draft Annual Plan

Friday, 22 October 2021, 8:53 am
Press Release: Auckland War Memorial Museum

Auckland Museum welcomes feedback on its Draft Annual Plan 2022/2023.

“Our Draft Annual Plan for FY 2022/23 represents the final phase of our Five-Year Strategic Plan 2017-2022, which will see the Museum firmly focused on completing the final delivery of its key strategic priorities to deliver world-class experiences for Aucklanders,” says Auckland Museum Chief Executive David Gaimster.

“Part of the social fabric of this city over the decades, in 2022 we will celebrate our 170th year. Auckland War Memorial Museum exists to serve Aucklanders and visitors to the city, for today, for tomorrow, and for future generations.”

“Today, more Aucklanders than ever are engaged with their Museum, its collections, its mahi and its stories. We want to know what’s important to Aucklanders about the work we do at the Museum and encourage everyone to take a look and let us know what they think.”

Information on how to have your say and the Draft Annual Plan can be found on the Auckland Museum website and people can choose to either fill in an online form or make a full written submission.

All submissions must be received by 5pm Friday 19 November 2021. Those who make a submission are invited to be heard in relation to that submission on Thursday 9 December 2021, at Auckland Museum.

