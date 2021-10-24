Update: Crash, Ruapuna Raceway

Police can now confirm that a person has died following a crash at Ruapuna

Raceway this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 10.40am.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way and WorkSafe has

been notified.

Note for media: This fatality is not included in the provisional holiday

period road toll.

© Scoop Media

