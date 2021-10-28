Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Network Tasman Charitable Trust 2021 Grant Recipients Announced

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Network Tasman Charitable Trust

Piano tunes will once again waft through our streets, local Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) groups will expand their offerings, and wetlands will be protected following Network Tasman Charitable Trust’s allocation of more than $150,000 to community organisations, groups and individuals in the region.

Network Tasman Charitable Trust today announced the recipients of its 2021 grants allocation, with $156,449 to be distributed to 77 community organisations and three individual applicants.

Gwenny Davis, Network Tasman Trust Chairperson, said the number of grants allocated this year has increased significantly; up from 57 in 2020.

‘We are pleased to be able to support more community organisations, who in many cases have been called upon to do more with less as the result of the pandemic,’ said Davis. ‘The grant recipients do important mahi in our region, often supporting those in their community not only to survive, but to thrive.’

Grants range from $4,000 – which will enable Nelson District Free Kindergarten Association to install heat pumps, a washing machine and a dryer at two of its kindergartens – to $250, which Stephanie Buck will use to repair one of the region’s community pianos.

Empowerment Trust National Executive Director Fiona Bryan said the $1000 grant it received will support four early childhood centres in the Tasman District. These centres will then be able to access staff training, whānau workshops (for parents/caregivers) and role-playing workshops for young children, which help them learn age-appropriate personal safety skills, such as ‘stranger safety’, setting boundaries and resolving conflict.

‘The grant will help us support local communities in need who may not otherwise be able to access our services,’ Fiona said. ‘Since our national organisation is based in Upper Moutere, it’s great to be able to work with a local funder who actually understands what we do and the social impact it can have in the wider community.’

Motueka RDA grants administrator Sarah Thompson said the $2,000 grant the local group received will enable three family groups – comprising a parent or caregiver and up to three children – to take part in 10 sessions of therapeutic horse riding during school term-time.

‘It normally costs $220 per term, which is heavily subsidised, but this cost is still prohibitive for some families, so receiving the grant means we can support more families with children who have physical or emotional challenges. It’s a game changer; it really makes a massive difference to these families’ lives. We can really see the magic happen here.’

Nelson Tasman Climate Forum representative David Bartle said the $1000 grant it received would help it stage the ‘How Dare You!' Arts Expo, an exhibition of school students' art, photography, and writing on climate change that will take place at Founders Park Energy Centre on December 11-12.

‘We know that our younger generations are rightly anxious and concerned about climate change,’ said Bartle. ‘This community event will enable students to creatively express how they see the challenges and the opportunities of this crisis. The Expo will showcase the creativity of school students from right across the Nelson/Tasman region.’

 

NOTES:

Each year, Network Tasman Charitable Trust uses income from the dividend it receives from Network Tasman Limited and income from the Trust’s investment fund to allocate up to $200,000 in grants and scholarships to individuals, groups and organisations within the company’s distribution area, which spans almost 11,000 square kilometres in the north-western corner of the South Island.

Network Tasman Charitable Trust typically supports those operating in five main categories:

  • Social support services
  • Sport and recreation
  • Education
  • Art and culture
  • Environment and energy-saving.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Network Tasman Charitable Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Our Weird Ways Of Funding Care For The Dying


National Party leader Judith Collins thinks the government’s traffic light system for emerging from Covid lockdowns is “confusing.” Perhaps she could be looking in the mirror because in recent weeks, National has hardly been a model of crystalline clarity. On RNZ this morning Collins was calling for the scrapping of all vaccine certificates and mandates once we hit 90% double dose vaccination. Yet in recent weeks, Chris Bishop, National’s Covid spokesperson has been indicating that vaccine certificates and employment mandates will be, and should be, part of our new Covid landscape... More>>

Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening


The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>





 
 


Government: Considers Regulatory Safeguards For Three Waters Services
Public feedback is being sought on the regulatory safeguards required to ensure consumers and communities receive three waters services that meet their needs, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, Dr David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>



Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 