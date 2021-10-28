Network Tasman Charitable Trust 2021 Grant Recipients Announced

Piano tunes will once again waft through our streets, local Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) groups will expand their offerings, and wetlands will be protected following Network Tasman Charitable Trust’s allocation of more than $150,000 to community organisations, groups and individuals in the region.

Network Tasman Charitable Trust today announced the recipients of its 2021 grants allocation, with $156,449 to be distributed to 77 community organisations and three individual applicants.

Gwenny Davis, Network Tasman Trust Chairperson, said the number of grants allocated this year has increased significantly; up from 57 in 2020.

‘We are pleased to be able to support more community organisations, who in many cases have been called upon to do more with less as the result of the pandemic,’ said Davis. ‘The grant recipients do important mahi in our region, often supporting those in their community not only to survive, but to thrive.’

Grants range from $4,000 – which will enable Nelson District Free Kindergarten Association to install heat pumps, a washing machine and a dryer at two of its kindergartens – to $250, which Stephanie Buck will use to repair one of the region’s community pianos.

Empowerment Trust National Executive Director Fiona Bryan said the $1000 grant it received will support four early childhood centres in the Tasman District. These centres will then be able to access staff training, whānau workshops (for parents/caregivers) and role-playing workshops for young children, which help them learn age-appropriate personal safety skills, such as ‘stranger safety’, setting boundaries and resolving conflict.

‘The grant will help us support local communities in need who may not otherwise be able to access our services,’ Fiona said. ‘Since our national organisation is based in Upper Moutere, it’s great to be able to work with a local funder who actually understands what we do and the social impact it can have in the wider community.’

Motueka RDA grants administrator Sarah Thompson said the $2,000 grant the local group received will enable three family groups – comprising a parent or caregiver and up to three children – to take part in 10 sessions of therapeutic horse riding during school term-time.

‘It normally costs $220 per term, which is heavily subsidised, but this cost is still prohibitive for some families, so receiving the grant means we can support more families with children who have physical or emotional challenges. It’s a game changer; it really makes a massive difference to these families’ lives. We can really see the magic happen here.’

Nelson Tasman Climate Forum representative David Bartle said the $1000 grant it received would help it stage the ‘How Dare You!' Arts Expo, an exhibition of school students' art, photography, and writing on climate change that will take place at Founders Park Energy Centre on December 11-12.

‘We know that our younger generations are rightly anxious and concerned about climate change,’ said Bartle. ‘This community event will enable students to creatively express how they see the challenges and the opportunities of this crisis. The Expo will showcase the creativity of school students from right across the Nelson/Tasman region.’

NOTES:

Each year, Network Tasman Charitable Trust uses income from the dividend it receives from Network Tasman Limited and income from the Trust’s investment fund to allocate up to $200,000 in grants and scholarships to individuals, groups and organisations within the company’s distribution area, which spans almost 11,000 square kilometres in the north-western corner of the South Island.

Network Tasman Charitable Trust typically supports those operating in five main categories:

Social support services

Sport and recreation

Education

Art and culture

Environment and energy-saving.

