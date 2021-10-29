Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID-19 Testing Continues To Be Available For Cantabrians

Friday, 29 October 2021, 4:57 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

With COVID-19 cases continuing to be reported in the region, Cantabrians are being reminded of the COVID-19 testing options available to them if they want to be tested this weekend.

Yesterday over 3,000 COVID-19 swabs were carried out at our testing sites and via general practice teams across the Canterbury community and demand for testing has been high again today.

Free COVID-19 testing continues to be available at some general practices, and at our three Community-Based Testing Centres (CBTC).

COVID-19 CBTCs in Christchurch and Canterbury:

People can check if their GP can provide COVID-19 testing over the weekend by calling them or via the Healthpoint website: https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/canterbury/.

Canterbury’s Senior Responsible Officer for the COVID-19 response, Dr Helen Skinner says anyone who is displaying COVID-19 symptoms or has visited a location of interest is encouraged to attend.

“No appointment is necessary and testing is free for everyone. You do not need a referral to attend a testing centre and you can drive-up or walk-in,” says Dr Skinner.

Please be aware though that if it’s busy you may have to wait for your test. Please arrive at least half an hour before the facility closes.

More information on testing is here and if you save the link you will be able to check for changes: https://www.cdhb.health.nz/your-health/canterbury-dhb-covid-19-information/#4.

Accessing Health Services

Unless you have been contacted by phone to advise that your planned (elective) surgery or outpatient appointment is postponed, please assume it is going ahead and turn up to your appointment.

Masks or face coverings must be worn at all times at Canterbury DHB sites and will be provided if people don’t have them. Hand sanitiser stations are visible and must also be used.

Please scan in using the QR code, wherever you go using the government’s COVID-19 Tracer App, and ensure Bluetooth is turned on within the app – this means you’ll receive alerts if you’ve been exposed to a case.

Current visitor restrictions for DHB facilities can be found here. Most importantly, please don’t come visiting if you feel unwell.

Vaccinations

This is a timely reminder of how easily COVID-19 can spread. Our best defence against the virus is to have as many people as possible in our community vaccinated.

It’s important that we continue to improve vaccination coverage across Canterbury, as high vaccination rates will help protect our communities and keep people safe.

90 percent of our eligible population has now received at least one dose. We’re urging anyone yet to receive their vaccinations to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their whanau and our community.

A full list of clinics, including multiple walk-in options, can be found here: https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/covid-19-vaccination-clinics-in-christchurch-canterbury-west-coast/.

There are currently 100+ community vaccination clinics open throughout Canterbury, many open weekends and late nights. You do not need to book for most of them. If you prefer a fixed time, you can book your vaccination at www.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz or call 0800 28 29 26.

The more of us who are fully vaccinated, the more protection we will have against COVID-19, and the more freedom this gives us.

© Scoop Media

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How AUKUS Undermines Our No-nukes Cred, Plus A Music Playlist


Yesterday’s media outings by Covid Minister Chris Hipkins demonstrated the contradictory forces at work. First, the government is being slammed for its lack of compassion in its handling of MIQ and for not simply allowing scads of vaccinated incoming Kiwis to isolate at home. Yet when two Covid cases were detected in Christchurch, the first question for Hipkins at yesterday’s media 1pm briefing simultaneously slammed the government for its “failure” to protect the public from infection... More>>

Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening


The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>





 
 


Government: Auckland Light Rail Advice Released
The Government and Auckland Council have released the recommendations of the Auckland Light Rail team which Cabinet will consider later this year, says Transport Minister Michael Wood. “When I announced we were getting the project back on track earlier this year, I acknowledged Aucklanders had been shut out of the previous process... More>>

Government: Considers Regulatory Safeguards For Three Waters Services
Public feedback is being sought on the regulatory safeguards required to ensure consumers and communities receive three waters services that meet their needs, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, Dr David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 