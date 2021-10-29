COVID-19 Testing Continues To Be Available For Cantabrians

With COVID-19 cases continuing to be reported in the region, Cantabrians are being reminded of the COVID-19 testing options available to them if they want to be tested this weekend.

Yesterday over 3,000 COVID-19 swabs were carried out at our testing sites and via general practice teams across the Canterbury community and demand for testing has been high again today.

Free COVID-19 testing continues to be available at some general practices, and at our three Community-Based Testing Centres (CBTC).

COVID-19 CBTCs in Christchurch and Canterbury:

People can check if their GP can provide COVID-19 testing over the weekend by calling them or via the Healthpoint website: https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/canterbury/.

Canterbury’s Senior Responsible Officer for the COVID-19 response, Dr Helen Skinner says anyone who is displaying COVID-19 symptoms or has visited a location of interest is encouraged to attend.

“No appointment is necessary and testing is free for everyone. You do not need a referral to attend a testing centre and you can drive-up or walk-in,” says Dr Skinner.

Please be aware though that if it’s busy you may have to wait for your test. Please arrive at least half an hour before the facility closes.

More information on testing is here and if you save the link you will be able to check for changes: https://www.cdhb.health.nz/your-health/canterbury-dhb-covid-19-information/#4.

Accessing Health Services

Unless you have been contacted by phone to advise that your planned (elective) surgery or outpatient appointment is postponed, please assume it is going ahead and turn up to your appointment.

Masks or face coverings must be worn at all times at Canterbury DHB sites and will be provided if people don’t have them. Hand sanitiser stations are visible and must also be used.

Please scan in using the QR code, wherever you go using the government’s COVID-19 Tracer App, and ensure Bluetooth is turned on within the app – this means you’ll receive alerts if you’ve been exposed to a case.

Current visitor restrictions for DHB facilities can be found here. Most importantly, please don’t come visiting if you feel unwell.

Vaccinations

This is a timely reminder of how easily COVID-19 can spread. Our best defence against the virus is to have as many people as possible in our community vaccinated.

It’s important that we continue to improve vaccination coverage across Canterbury, as high vaccination rates will help protect our communities and keep people safe.

90 percent of our eligible population has now received at least one dose. We’re urging anyone yet to receive their vaccinations to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their whanau and our community.

A full list of clinics, including multiple walk-in options, can be found here: https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/covid-19-vaccination-clinics-in-christchurch-canterbury-west-coast/.

There are currently 100+ community vaccination clinics open throughout Canterbury, many open weekends and late nights. You do not need to book for most of them. If you prefer a fixed time, you can book your vaccination at www.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz or call 0800 28 29 26.

The more of us who are fully vaccinated, the more protection we will have against COVID-19, and the more freedom this gives us.

