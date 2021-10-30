Appeal For Information Following Crash, Palmerston North
Saturday, 30 October 2021, 1:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Palmerston North Police are appealing for information
from the public
following a vehicle collision on Tremaine
Avenue on Thursday.
At about 4:15pm on 28 October, a
73-year-old woman was attempting to cross
the road
opposite Coronation Park.
A vehicle traveling east
towards Rangitikei Street performed a U-turn and
collided
with the woman, knocking her to the ground.
The
vehicle did not stop and completed the U-turn before driving
off in a
westerly direction towards Botanical
Road.
The victim received serious injuries as a result
and was admitted to
hospital.
The vehicle involved
in this incident is described as a blue or grey
coloured
medium size sedan.
Police would like to
hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident,
or
has any information which could help us identify and locate
the vehicle.
Anyone who can assist is asked to get in
touch by calling Police on 105 and
quoting file number
211029/6283.
Information can also be provided
anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on
0800 555
111.
