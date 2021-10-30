Appeal For Information Following Crash, Palmerston North

Palmerston North Police are appealing for information from the public

following a vehicle collision on Tremaine Avenue on Thursday.

At about 4:15pm on 28 October, a 73-year-old woman was attempting to cross

the road opposite Coronation Park.

A vehicle traveling east towards Rangitikei Street performed a U-turn and

collided with the woman, knocking her to the ground.

The vehicle did not stop and completed the U-turn before driving off in a

westerly direction towards Botanical Road.

The victim received serious injuries as a result and was admitted to

hospital.

The vehicle involved in this incident is described as a blue or grey coloured

medium size sedan.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident,

or has any information which could help us identify and locate the vehicle.

Anyone who can assist is asked to get in touch by calling Police on 105 and

quoting file number 211029/6283.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

