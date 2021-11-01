Family Statement On The Passing Of Dame Catherine Tizard
Monday, 1 November 2021, 6:18 am
Press Release: Dame Catherine Tizard
31st October
Our beloved Cath has died peacefully
tonight, 31st October, after a long illness: at home with
family around her, as she wished.
She was a woman of
amazing energy, intelligence and warmth. She had a long and
distinguished life of public service. She was a mother, a
grandmother, a great-grandmother; and a confidante, mentor
and friend to many more. We will miss her more than we can
ever say.
In the current circumstances we cannot and
would not ask others to join us to farewell her. She had
wanted a private cremation, and as she was both a scientist
and a good citizen, so it will be. We hope to arrange some
way to honour her memory in public, in future.
We are
grateful to all her friends, and to our extended family, and
to the carers, especially her GP, who have also supported
and loved her over the
years.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On How AUKUS Undermines Our No-nukes Cred, Plus A Music Playlist
Yesterday’s media outings by Covid Minister Chris Hipkins demonstrated the contradictory forces at work. First, the government is being slammed for its lack of compassion in its handling of MIQ and for not simply allowing scads of vaccinated incoming Kiwis to isolate at home. Yet when two Covid cases were detected in Christchurch, the first question for Hipkins at yesterday’s media 1pm briefing simultaneously slammed the government for its “failure” to protect the public from infection... More>>
Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening
The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>