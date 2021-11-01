Family Statement On The Passing Of Dame Catherine Tizard

31st October

Our beloved Cath has died peacefully tonight, 31st October, after a long illness: at home with family around her, as she wished.

She was a woman of amazing energy, intelligence and warmth. She had a long and distinguished life of public service. She was a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother; and a confidante, mentor and friend to many more. We will miss her more than we can ever say.

In the current circumstances we cannot and would not ask others to join us to farewell her. She had wanted a private cremation, and as she was both a scientist and a good citizen, so it will be. We hope to arrange some way to honour her memory in public, in future.

We are grateful to all her friends, and to our extended family, and to the carers, especially her GP, who have also supported and loved her over the years.

