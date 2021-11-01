Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Funding Focuses On Rangatahi Development

Monday, 1 November 2021, 1:42 pm
Press Release: Eastern and Central Community Trust

Are you an organisation passionate about empowering and developing rangatahi to reach their potential?

Eastern and Central Community Trust’s Rōpū Taiohi are inviting expressions of interest from today until 30 November, from organisations working in the rangatahi development space to apply for up to $50,000 for projects that give rangatahi voice, power and opportunity.

The Champion Rangatahi Development Funding has been designed by the Rōpū Taiohi, a group of young people representing rangatahi from across Eastern and Central Community Trust’s (ECCT) region.

With $500,000 allocated for the inaugural year, starting from 1 April 2022, the Champion Rangatahi Development Fund aims to strengthen initiatives, projects, programmes and champion organisations serving rangatahi in ECCT’s regions.

The funding stems from ECCT’s Rangatahi Action Plan, which was launched in August and began with a Youth-Led Fund.

Rōpū Taiohi member Gayle Moana-Johnson, from Te Papa-i-Oea, says the rōpū are excited to see the goals of the Rangatahi Action Plan come to life.

“This is an opportunity for local rangatahi-development organisations to get funding for their mahi. You don’t need to be long established, but you need to be at the emerging/champion end of our framework,” Gayle says.

“We look forward to kōrero with organisations and their rangatahi to see how we can authentically work together.”

Rōpū Taiohi member Piripi Ropitini, from Nuhaka, says the rōpū is particularly interested in supporting organisations who involve diverse rangatahi in decision-making and authentically empower rangatahi to be leaders.

“To us, the real champions of rangatahi development are those involving rangatahi in their decision-making and giving leadership opportunities in their mahi,” Piripi says.

“We want to break down the cycles that cause poverty, racism, exclusion and lack of rangatahi voice. It’s about mana taurite, giving voice to rangatahi and power-sharing between adults and rangatahi on an equal level.”

Expressions of interest are invited between 1-30 November and can be made by completing the online form on the Eastern and Central Community Trust website. Organisations must meet criteria for emerging/champion organisation, which can also be viewed on the website.

The Rōpū Taiohi meet in February 2022 to consider applications with Board endorsement in March 2022.

