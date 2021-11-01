Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

DWC Announces New West Coast Tertiary Scholarships

Monday, 1 November 2021, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Development West Coast

Development West Coast (DWC) is pleased to announce the establishment of four tertiary scholarships as a way to keep talented West Coasters working in West Coast businesses.

DWC Chief Executive Heath Milne says: “The annual scholarships are designed to grow and retain highly qualified residents on the West Coast by removing barriers to training and employment.”

“These scholarships signal the importance DWC places on investing in our people to grow business to grow the Coast.”

The four annual scholarships are valued up to $32,500 per student over the three to four years of their tertiary study.

“DWC is proud to partner with West Coast businesses to provide scholarship opportunities that include a mixture of fee payment, summer work and guaranteed employment on the West Coast upon completion of the student’s tertiary study,” Mr Milne said.

“Investing in and retaining highly capable Coasters aligns with the West Coast Economic Strategy that is currently in final draft. West Coast businesses have identified that we need to think differently to address issues of attraction and retention.

“There are many interesting and diverse career opportunities here with well-established and progressive businesses. Unfortunately some of our best and brightest are enticed off the Coast when they study outside of the region. With these scholarships we can hopefully keep some of them here.”

One scholarship will be made available per District, with an additional regional scholarship.

The scholarship opportunities are for first-time tertiary students and are not limited to school leavers. DWC invites anyone who is planning to study at tertiary level next year and who is committed to work and live on the West Coast following completion of their study to apply.

Applications for Development West Coast Tertiary Scholarships are now open, closing on 22 November 2021.

For more information see: www.westcoast.co.nz/scholarships

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Development West Coast on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Decoding The COP26 Climate Change Hype


Batten down the hatches. Hurricane Blah Blah Blah is about to unload some serious verbiage at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, yet the real damage to planetary aspirations will be caused by the tiny word: “net.” That’s because a commitment to “zero emissions” is not the same thing as a commitment to “net zero emissions.” By and large, the latter involves paying someone else to reduce their emissions on our behalf by (for example) creating or managing carbon sinks and the like, offshore... More>>

Ministry of Health: New COVID-19 Drug Saves Lives And Cuts Time In Hospital


New Zealand has secured access to an important new COVID-19 drug that can save lives and cut time in hospital, Health Minister Andrew Little said today. “Earlier this month, we were one of the first countries to buy molnupiravir, an anti-viral drug showing promising potential at stopping people with mild-to-medium symptoms of COVID-19 needing to go to hospital,” Andrew Little said... More>>





 
 

RIP: The Honourable Dame Catherine Anne Tizard, ONZ, GCMG, GCVO, DBE, QSO
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today that she was deeply saddened by the death of Dame Catherine Tizard. She paid tribute to her long and distinguished life of service to New Zealand. “Dame Cath was a true trailblazer for women in public life,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Increases Contribution To Global Climate Target
New Zealand will significantly increase its contribution to the global effort to tackle climate change by reducing net greenhouse emissions by 50 percent by 2030, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today on the eve of the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Auckland Light Rail Advice Released
The Government and Auckland Council have released the recommendations of the Auckland Light Rail team which Cabinet will consider later this year, says Transport Minister Michael Wood. “When I announced we were getting the project back on track earlier this year, I acknowledged Aucklanders had been shut out of the previous process... More>>



Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 