DWC Announces New West Coast Tertiary Scholarships

Development West Coast (DWC) is pleased to announce the establishment of four tertiary scholarships as a way to keep talented West Coasters working in West Coast businesses.

DWC Chief Executive Heath Milne says: “The annual scholarships are designed to grow and retain highly qualified residents on the West Coast by removing barriers to training and employment.”

“These scholarships signal the importance DWC places on investing in our people to grow business to grow the Coast.”

The four annual scholarships are valued up to $32,500 per student over the three to four years of their tertiary study.

“DWC is proud to partner with West Coast businesses to provide scholarship opportunities that include a mixture of fee payment, summer work and guaranteed employment on the West Coast upon completion of the student’s tertiary study,” Mr Milne said.

“Investing in and retaining highly capable Coasters aligns with the West Coast Economic Strategy that is currently in final draft. West Coast businesses have identified that we need to think differently to address issues of attraction and retention.

“There are many interesting and diverse career opportunities here with well-established and progressive businesses. Unfortunately some of our best and brightest are enticed off the Coast when they study outside of the region. With these scholarships we can hopefully keep some of them here.”

One scholarship will be made available per District, with an additional regional scholarship.

The scholarship opportunities are for first-time tertiary students and are not limited to school leavers. DWC invites anyone who is planning to study at tertiary level next year and who is committed to work and live on the West Coast following completion of their study to apply.

Applications for Development West Coast Tertiary Scholarships are now open, closing on 22 November 2021.

For more information see: www.westcoast.co.nz/scholarships

