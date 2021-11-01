Smoke From Fire At Bromley Wastewater Treatment Plant
Monday, 1 November 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board
Canterbury DHB’s Community and Public Health unit has
issued a public health warning for smoke from the fire at
the wastewater treatment plant in Bromley,
Christchurch.
Air around this location is smoky and
there is potential that people who are sensitive to smoke
– such as those with heart or lung conditions, pregnant
women, young children and the elderly – may experience
symptoms including coughing, shortness of breath or eye,
nose and throat irritation.
Canterbury Medical Officer
of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton says exposure to smoke can
worsen pre-existing health conditions such as asthma and
heart disease.
“People affected by the smoke should
close windows and doors and stay indoors.
FENZ is
continuing to work to get the fire under control. The
Easterly wind is sending smoke in the direction of some of
Christchurch’s eastern suburbs and central city
areas.
“Anyone experiencing health issues from the
fire should contact their general practice team for advice,
in the first instance,” Dr Brunton says.
What to do
when it’s smoky outside
If you see or smell smoke
outside, you should stay inside if it’s safe to do
so.
Remember to:
- Keep your windows and
doors shut
- Switch your air conditioning to
‘recirculate’
- Air out your house when the smoke
clears
- Look out for children, older people, and
others at risk
- Keep pets inside with clean water and
food. Keep pets’ bedding inside if
possible.
CDHB
Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the
Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.
We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.
At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.
