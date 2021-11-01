Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Smoke From Fire At Bromley Wastewater Treatment Plant

Monday, 1 November 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

Canterbury DHB’s Community and Public Health unit has issued a public health warning for smoke from the fire at the wastewater treatment plant in Bromley, Christchurch.

Air around this location is smoky and there is potential that people who are sensitive to smoke – such as those with heart or lung conditions, pregnant women, young children and the elderly ­– may experience symptoms including coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat irritation.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton says exposure to smoke can worsen pre-existing health conditions such as asthma and heart disease.

“People affected by the smoke should close windows and doors and stay indoors.

FENZ is continuing to work to get the fire under control. The Easterly wind is sending smoke in the direction of some of Christchurch’s eastern suburbs and central city areas.

“Anyone experiencing health issues from the fire should contact their general practice team for advice, in the first instance,” Dr Brunton says.

What to do when it’s smoky outside

If you see or smell smoke outside, you should stay inside if it’s safe to do so.

Remember to:

  • Keep your windows and doors shut
  • Switch your air conditioning to ‘recirculate’
  • Air out your house when the smoke clears
  • Look out for children, older people, and others at risk
  • Keep pets inside with clean water and food. Keep pets’ bedding inside if possible.

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

