Employment Expo For Job Seekers
Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 10:28 am
Press Release: South Taranaki District Council
If you are currently looking for work or just wanting to
chat with potential employers - here’s the perfect
opportunity.
Chamber Hub South, in conjunction with
Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ), is hosting an Employment
Expo hoping to connect job seekers with a wide variety of
local businesses who have upcoming employment
opportunities.
The tradeshow-styled event is open to
the public and free to attend on Wednesday 10 November at
the TSB Hub between 12pm and 3pm.
South Taranaki
District Council will be attending, hosting a stand with
various employees who are all ready to encourage and excite
local jobseekers or school leavers.
Mayor Phil Nixon
is encouraging of the relationship between Chamber Hub,
South Taranaki District Council and the Mayors Taskforce for
Jobs and hopes the event will inspire anyone who is unsure
of their future employment plans.
“This is an
awesome opportunity for our youth to come along and talk to
employers in the area who are looking for workers, to ask
about vacancies and see what these jobs are all
about.”
Transport will be available from Pātea,
Waverley, Ōpunakē, Manaia and Eltham. Pre-registration is
recommended and there will be five $50 pressie card prizes
drawn for registrants. Walk-ins are also welcome.
You
can register for the event and for transport at www.taranakichamber.co.nz.
You can also contact the Chamber Hub on (06) 759 9080 if you
would like a table to
exhibit.
