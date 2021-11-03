Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Checkpoints Set Up Following Alert Level Change For Upper Northland Area

Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 2:11 pm
Northland Police have currently established three checkpoints in response to the upper part of the Northland region moving into Alert Level 3 overnight.

The checkpoints are currently set up at the following locations:

  • SH1 at Mangamuka
  • SH10 north of Kaeo
  • The Rawene/Kohukohu Ferry on the Kohukohu side of the Hokianga Harbour

Police are working alongside our Iwi partners and Te Tai Tokerau Border Control who are assisting Police on our checkpoints.

The checkpoints were set up at sites that were the most practical locations at short notice. We are continuing to work closely with our partner agencies on the locations of the checkpoints in accordance with the latest Health Order.

We appreciate that this is the first time that parts of the Northland region have been split into different alert levels and we have been engaging with and educating motorists at the checkpoints today, some of whom were not aware of the alert level changes.

Those motorists travelling through the checkpoints will not be permitted through unless they have evidence of permitted travel. Further information about travel through an alert level boundary is available here: https://covid19.govt.nz/travel/(link is external)

Northland Police have increased our visibility in the Far North today and we are working closely with Iwi to engage and educate our communities in the Far North around the new alert level requirements.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



