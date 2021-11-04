Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāpiti Food Fair COVID Update

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 7:00 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Food Fair

Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, New Zealand November 4, 2021: In the lead up to Kāpiti’s premiere foodie event, the team behind the Kāpiti Food Fair are thrilled and hugely relieved to share some GOOD news with the community, the vendors and those who plan on attending – they are GOOD to GO under NZ Government Alert Level 2 with unrestricted attendance on Saturday 4th December 2021 at the Mazengarb Reserve in Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast, ka pai!

“Our event venue is a large outdoor green reserve and is owned by Kāpiti Coast District Council,” shared co-owner Helene Judge. “They have signed off on our decision, along with our Covid Plan. In addition, local Kāpiti Police are aware of our decision and will attend on the day.”

Established in 2008 as a community event, the Fair is owned and operated by Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg. While the Fair’s vision is about making a lasting impression in the hearts, and tummies, of all foodies, they are on a mission to bring visitors into Kāpiti to experience ‘our place’ while having a fun and indulgent day out, as well as a safe one.

“Coming to this point has been challenging and required much korero, and sleepless nights for us as two owners of a privately owned and operated major event,” said Jeanine van Kradenburg. “However, we are committed to running an amazing experience for everyone associated with the Fair so adhering to NZ Government Covid safety guidelines has been our top priority.”

The Kāpiti Food Fair rules of engagement on the day will be as follows:

1. Stay home if you are feeling unwell or you have been asked to isolate.

2. Masks to be worn by everyone except when eating or drinking or if you have an exemption.

3. Take a seat when eating or drinking in our dining zones and the Tuatara Bar or BYO picnic blanket and spread out around the reserve.

4. Maintain 1m social distancing from people you don’t know at all times.

5. Scan in using the NZ Covid tracer APP or sign-in manually using our ballot box on arrival.

6. Marked queues at Gate Entry 1 & 2 and contactless payment.

7. Marked queues in the Tuatara Bar and the Stage will be fenced with seating.

8. Plenty of Covid signage to remind about masks, the 1m rule and scanning.

9. High touch areas will be regularly sanitised in our dining zones, the Tuatara Bar and toilets.

10. Site Map aisles will be generous at 10m wide.

11. For Vendors, keep your site clean and provide sanitiser for Visitors and contactless payment where possible – we will have an ATM operating on site for Visitors to access cash. The Site Map will be finalised shortly and emailed to all Vendors by mid-November.

12. Follow our event safety measures at all times.

Special note: If we revert to Alert Level 3 or 4 as we lead-up to the Fair, we will RESCHEDULE and TRANSFER tickets to the 2022 Fair on Saturday 3 December 2022 or offer a 100% refund to Visitors. For Vendors, we will transfer your site fee to 2022 or refund 75%.

VACCINATION: This is not a mandatory requirement until the new Traffic Light System is implemented. This means we are not seeking this information from Visitors, or anyone associated with the Fair. HOWEVER, our strong plea to EVERYONE is to get vaccinated for the safety of YOU, YOUR WHĀNAU, YOUR COMMUNITY. Delta is not kind and does not discriminate so if you want a Christmas Summer holiday, or even a haircut, vaccination is the only choice.

“We need your help to be completely ready for a safe, tasty and indulgent event with GOOD friends, GOOD times and GOOD food,” Helene added. “Get your tickets now at https://events.humanitix.com/kapiti-food-fair-2021 as we can’t wait to see you all very soon for a fabulous foodie day out. Don’t forget your mask so we can see your smiling eyes as you enjoy the Fair experience that we work hard to deliver all year round.”

You can see the official Government word on Alert Level 2 here: https://covid19.govt.nz/activities/events-and-entertainment/

Massive thanks to Kāpiti Food Fair 2021 Sponsors

PLATINUM: The Chris and Melinda Leatham Charitable Trust

GOLD: NZME Kāpiti News and The Hits 92.7

SILVER: Mike Pero Mortgages Zebunisso Alimova, SignCraft Kāpiti, Templeton Group, Tuatara Brewing

BRONZE: ANZ Paraparaumu, ANZIL, Bayleys Real Estate Wellington, Flightdec

About:

Kāpiti Food Fair was established in 2008 as a community event with humble beginnings. It is now privately owned and operated in a business partnership between Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg. The vision of the Fair is about making a lasting impression in the minds and bodies of all foodies. Their mission is to bring visitors into Kāpiti to experience ‘our place’ while having a fun, tasty day out with GOOD friends, GOOD times and GOOD food!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Food Fair on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>

Covid-19: Additional Pfizer Vaccines Purchased


The government has signed a purchase agreement with Pfizer for 4.7 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in 2022, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “This purchase agreement will ensure that we have a continual supply of Pfizer vaccines throughout next year,” Chris Hipkins said... More>>





 
 


New Zealand Story: Research Highlights Shifts In How Key Trading Nations Perceive New Zealand As The World Reopens
New global research released today by New Zealand Story, the government agency helping businesses tell their story to the world, has revealed key shifts in how the country’s trading partners perceive New Zealand in 2021 compared to 12 months ago... More>>


Government: NZ Joins Global Initiative To Tackle Methane
New Zealand has joined with more than 105 countries to launch the Global Methane Pledge, Minister of Climate Change James Shaw announced today. The pledge, launched overnight at COP26 in Glasgow, is an initiative to reduce global methane emissions in order to achieve the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius... More>>


Whānau Ora: Win Comprehensive Victory Over Ministry Of Health
“At 7.45pm this evening, the High Court delivered it’s urgent judgement on whether the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency should have access to Māori data in order to lift Māori access to vaccination opportunities. It is regretful that our own Ministry of Health, DHB’s and PHO’s objected to Māori capability and capacity in lifting Māori vaccination... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>


Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 