Holiday Booster: $100 Off West Coast Packages
Friday, 5 November 2021, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Development West Coast
Development West Coast’s Holiday Booster campaign is
offering $100 off West Coast packages to entice people to
explore the West Coast and make the most of the upcoming
summer months.
With special offers from world-class
operators, DWC, in partnership with the tourism industry,
has added an extra incentive for the first 200 buyers –
$100 off already sharp packages.
“The success of
these packages throughout the year was the inspiration
behind the campaign - allowing people to explore the region
and make the most of the summer without breaking the
bank,” says DWC Destination and Tourism Manager Patrick
Dault.
DWC Chief Executive Heath Milne said it’s
been an incredibly stressful time for many with the ongoing
pandemic.
“The Holiday Booster campaign provides the
perfect opportunity to take a break, refresh and appreciate
what we have on our doorstep, while also supporting West
Coast businesses and communities who are facing another
summer without international visitors,” said Mr
Milne.
Come and explore the West Coast’s untamed
natural wilderness with some of the best deals out there –
and score a cool $100 off on top!
www.westcoast.co.nz/visit/holiday-booster/
