Holiday Booster: $100 Off West Coast Packages

Development West Coast’s Holiday Booster campaign is offering $100 off West Coast packages to entice people to explore the West Coast and make the most of the upcoming summer months.

With special offers from world-class operators, DWC, in partnership with the tourism industry, has added an extra incentive for the first 200 buyers – $100 off already sharp packages.

“The success of these packages throughout the year was the inspiration behind the campaign - allowing people to explore the region and make the most of the summer without breaking the bank,” says DWC Destination and Tourism Manager Patrick Dault.

DWC Chief Executive Heath Milne said it’s been an incredibly stressful time for many with the ongoing pandemic.

“The Holiday Booster campaign provides the perfect opportunity to take a break, refresh and appreciate what we have on our doorstep, while also supporting West Coast businesses and communities who are facing another summer without international visitors,” said Mr Milne.

Come and explore the West Coast’s untamed natural wilderness with some of the best deals out there – and score a cool $100 off on top!

www.westcoast.co.nz/visit/holiday-booster/

© Scoop Media

