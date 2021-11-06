UPDATE: Serious crash, Rakaia - Canterbury

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on SH 1, Rakaia this

morning.

The crash, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, occurred at around 6:30am

between Chertsey Line Road and Pendarves Rakaia Road.

The road remains closed but is due to reopen shortly.

We thank motorists for their patience while the Serious Crash Unit examined

the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

