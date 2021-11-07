Increases To Family Tax Credits & Best Start Payments Will Have 'Little Effect For Struggling Families'
Sunday, 7 November 2021, 5:42 pm
Press Release: Save The Children
Save the Children welcomed yesterday's slight lift in the
Family Tax Credit and Best Start Payments that would give
around 346,000 families an average $20 extra a week, but
said the increase was not enough to make a tangible
difference to the lives of families struggling with the
impacts of COVID-19.
"This is a good start, but more
needs to be done if we are to make meaningful change for
Aotearoa's tamariki and their whānau. Families are hurting
right now, particularly families in Tāmaki Makaurau still
in the grip of COVID-19 lockdowns, and the increased costs
of Christmas looming.
"We'd like to see the Government
fast track these increases and implement them pre-Christmas.
Waiting until April for these payments to kick in just means
families continue to struggle on incomes too low to cover
the
basics."
