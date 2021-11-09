Vital Access Way Between Tāmaki Makaurau And Te Taitokerau Blocked By Protestors
Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 8:40 am
Press Release: Te Runanga o Ngati Whatua
Southbound Traffic is being diverted due to a number of
protestors blocking the main highway with their vehicles,
intent on causing disruption.
Antony Thompson COO of Te
Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua says that "precious resources and
trucks carrying food and medical supplies are being held up
unnecessarily, creating major risks to our communities and
whānau of the North".
He continues "Whilst these
individuals are using this as an opportunity to grandstand
their issue, Te Taitokerau lost over an hour and 15 minutes
of thoroughfare which may prove disastrous for our
region".
Thompson notes that "there are already a
range of pressing issues taking place which is causing
hardship, including the rising daily cases of Covid in the
North". He believes "thoughtless moves like this is putting
whānau in danger so urges members of these groups to think
about the impact they are having on those they believe they
are trying to protect".
Offending vehicles have been
towed and traffic is now moving, expect significant
delays
