Vital Access Way Between Tāmaki Makaurau And Te Taitokerau Blocked By Protestors

Southbound Traffic is being diverted due to a number of protestors blocking the main highway with their vehicles, intent on causing disruption.

Antony Thompson COO of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua says that "precious resources and trucks carrying food and medical supplies are being held up unnecessarily, creating major risks to our communities and whānau of the North".

He continues "Whilst these individuals are using this as an opportunity to grandstand their issue, Te Taitokerau lost over an hour and 15 minutes of thoroughfare which may prove disastrous for our region".

Thompson notes that "there are already a range of pressing issues taking place which is causing hardship, including the rising daily cases of Covid in the North". He believes "thoughtless moves like this is putting whānau in danger so urges members of these groups to think about the impact they are having on those they believe they are trying to protect".

Offending vehicles have been towed and traffic is now moving, expect significant delays

