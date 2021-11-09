Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Transport Made Easier For Disabled People In Matamata-Piako

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 9:22 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Hot on the heels of the expansion of the Total Mobility Scheme to Waikato District, it’s now the turn of people living with transport disabilities in the Matamata-Piako.

The national scheme gives registered users a subsidy off taxi fares and door-to-door transport services. Total Mobility users are also eligible for the Accessibility Concession, meaning they also receive free bus travel in the area.

Regional Connections Committee Chair and Waikato regional councillor Angela Strange said a lot of work was being put in to expand the scheme to communities throughout the rohe.

“I’ve spoken to people who use the scheme about the enormous freedom and independence it brings for them and so it’s exciting to see it expanding into so many of our rural communities.

“This life-changing scheme has only been possible through our partnerships with local councils. Even better, because we have a provider based in the area we’ll be able to cover the full Matamata-Piako district, including Te Aroha, Matamata and Morrinsville,” Cr Strange said.

Mayor Ash Tanner said approving funding for the Total Mobility Scheme to launch in the Matamata-Piako district was an easy decision to make.

“Having the ability to go about your daily life and meet up with friends and family is critical for those with long-term impairments. Council providing funding to give these members of our community access to transport that suits their needs, was a no-brainer.”

Matamata Ward Councillor Kevin Tappin said, “it’s a fantastic initiative that will allow users to move more freely within the district, Hamilton and other participating locations”.

“There are a bunch of barriers those who are mobility-impaired face when trying to get from A to B and often the cost of transport is one of them. Having council contribute towards the fare of a taxi or service van to get to appointments, the shops or to simply visit a friend, will help these members of our community get out and about and gain some much-valued independence.”

A registration form for Matamata-Piako District residents can be completed online or by calling 0800 205 305. Once COVID-19 alert levels allow, a face-to-face eligibility assessment will be organised with a disability agency representative.

Under the scheme, Matamata-Piako District Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will pay half the fare up to a maximum discount of $40 per trip, and the user pays the remainder.

To find out more and to register online, visit busit.co.nz or call 0800 205 305.

In the Waikato, the Total Mobility Scheme is already operating in Hamilton, Tokoroa, Taupō and the Waipā district. Registrations have just opened for people with disabilities in the Waikato district, where the scheme will roll out first to Tamahere, Matangi and Newstead, followed by Raglan, Huntly and Ngāruawāhia.

Work is underway to launch the scheme in the Thames-Coromandel district, starting with Thames, by the end of this year.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Calls For “Freedom” From Covid Restrictions


Free markets, free minds, free choices, Freedom Days. In recent years, has any notion in the English language been so overused and so abused as “freedom?” Freedom used to be the rallying cry of the oppressed and the marginalised. Now it is the clarion call of the privileged, who feel resentful of central government and its undue concerns for those among us who have wilfully failed to optimise their options. Urban and rural, the upper 5% are yearning to break free of their chains... More>>





 
 


Auckland: Moves To Step 2
Covid-19 restrictions will be eased again in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Cabinet today confirmed its in-principle decision to move Auckland down to Alert Level 3, Step 2, on Tuesday 9 November at 11:59pm, meaning retail and malls can open, outdoor gatherings can increase to 25 and public facilities can open with mask-wearing, contact tracing and physical distancing... More>>

ALSO:

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern: Speech To 2021 Labour Party Conference
I’m going to start with something that I never thought I would say at a Labour Party conference. I miss remits. I miss remits, because they are indicative of something else that I know we have all missed of late, and that is being face to face with our friends, families, and Party members across the country... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry of Health: New Assisted Dying Health Service Established
The Ministry of Health says ensuring a robust process for those seeking assisted dying is an essential safeguard as part of the new service. The assisted dying service has been formed as part of the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act 2019. It is a new health service in New Zealand, available to some people with a terminal illness who are nearing the end of their lives... More>>



Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 