Coca-Cola Is Rewarding Designated Drivers With An Easy Night Out - Here's How You Could Join!

The Coca-Cola Designated Driver programme will run from Monday 1st November to Monday 31st January.

The Coca-Cola Designated Driver programme offers sober drivers up to three non-alcoholic drinks at participating bars.

There are 53 participating bars in Canterbury.

Hospitality New Zealand are endorsing the initiative again for Summer 2021, we hope The Coca-Cola Designated Driver programme can not only support the Designated Drivers but also the hospitality industry after an extremely challenging year.

Coca-Cola’s Designated Driver programme returns this summer, to reward those everyday legends who choose to stay sober and ensure their mates have a safe night socialising responsibly, while at the same time helping the hospitality industry which has been so affected by COVID-19.

From Monday 1st November to Monday 31st January, the Coca-Cola Designated Driver programme will run (in line with government COVID restrictions and guidelines around hospitality venues) in conjunction with more than 53 participating bars, in Canterbury.

The Designated Driver campaign has been running successfully in New Zealand since 2016, supporting the legends who look after their mates by putting up their hand to be the designated driver, with complimentary non-alcoholic beverages.

The campaign is a nod to reward those designated drivers to have a good time and enjoy a refreshing Coca-Cola beverage when they are out on the town, while taking responsibility for the safety of their friends and driving them home. To get involved, designated drivers text “Driver” to 345, and by registering their details and choosing a participating bar, receive vouchers for 3 x free non-alcoholic beverages from the Coca-Cola range, including Coke, Coke No Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Schweppes and more.

“Designated drivers are the unsung heroes, especially during the festive season and this campaign is our way of saying thanks to the good people of Aotearoa New Zealand who take one for the team and look after their family, friends and loved ones sober on a night out,” said Julie O’Toole, Country Lead at Coca-Cola Oceania.

“After the challenges we have all faced in the past few months, we hope this initiative will encourage kiwis to get out and about, to catch up with friends and family and enjoy an afternoon or a night out at their favourite local, also giving the hospitality sector much needed support to get back on its feet,” added O’Toole.

Hospitality New Zealand have supported the Designated Driver programme for several years and have once again come onboard to endorse the initiative for the 2021 summer.

“We are huge advocates for responsible drinking and this campaign is all about ensuring people can socialise with friends and family and get home safely during the festive season,” says Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive Julie White.

“2021 has been another incredibly tough year for the hospitality industry all across New Zealand. Many operators are diversifying, innovating, and changing their operating hours but it’s been a rollercoaster of a journey so far. With the amazing support from our local hospitality communities and incredible initiatives like this from Coca-Cola supporting our revive and thrive strategy go a long way,” added White.

The full list of bars and terms and conditions for the Designated Driver programme can be found at www.coke.co.nz/driver/

