Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Coca-Cola Is Rewarding Designated Drivers With An Easy Night Out - Here's How You Could Join!

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 1:55 pm
Press Release: Coca-Cola

  • The Coca-Cola Designated Driver programme will run from Monday 1st November to Monday 31st January.
  • The Coca-Cola Designated Driver programme offers sober drivers up to three non-alcoholic drinks at participating bars.
  • There are 53 participating bars in Canterbury.
  • Hospitality New Zealand are endorsing the initiative again for Summer 2021, we hope The Coca-Cola Designated Driver programme can not only support the Designated Drivers but also the hospitality industry after an extremely challenging year.

Coca-Cola’s Designated Driver programme returns this summer, to reward those everyday legends who choose to stay sober and ensure their mates have a safe night socialising responsibly, while at the same time helping the hospitality industry which has been so affected by COVID-19.

From Monday 1st November to Monday 31st January, the Coca-Cola Designated Driver programme will run (in line with government COVID restrictions and guidelines around hospitality venues) in conjunction with more than 53 participating bars, in Canterbury.

The Designated Driver campaign has been running successfully in New Zealand since 2016, supporting the legends who look after their mates by putting up their hand to be the designated driver, with complimentary non-alcoholic beverages.

The campaign is a nod to reward those designated drivers to have a good time and enjoy a refreshing Coca-Cola beverage when they are out on the town, while taking responsibility for the safety of their friends and driving them home. To get involved, designated drivers text “Driver” to 345, and by registering their details and choosing a participating bar, receive vouchers for 3 x free non-alcoholic beverages from the Coca-Cola range, including Coke, Coke No Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Schweppes and more.

“Designated drivers are the unsung heroes, especially during the festive season and this campaign is our way of saying thanks to the good people of Aotearoa New Zealand who take one for the team and look after their family, friends and loved ones sober on a night out,” said Julie O’Toole, Country Lead at Coca-Cola Oceania.

“After the challenges we have all faced in the past few months, we hope this initiative will encourage kiwis to get out and about, to catch up with friends and family and enjoy an afternoon or a night out at their favourite local, also giving the hospitality sector much needed support to get back on its feet,” added O’Toole.

Hospitality New Zealand have supported the Designated Driver programme for several years and have once again come onboard to endorse the initiative for the 2021 summer.

“We are huge advocates for responsible drinking and this campaign is all about ensuring people can socialise with friends and family and get home safely during the festive season,” says Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive Julie White.

“2021 has been another incredibly tough year for the hospitality industry all across New Zealand. Many operators are diversifying, innovating, and changing their operating hours but it’s been a rollercoaster of a journey so far. With the amazing support from our local hospitality communities and incredible initiatives like this from Coca-Cola supporting our revive and thrive strategy go a long way,” added White.

The full list of bars and terms and conditions for the Designated Driver programme can be found at www.coke.co.nz/driver/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Coca-Cola on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Hoping For The Best


As the new daily Delta case numbers surge upwards, it is getting harder for the captains of Team Five Million to make decisions that still seem rational in any public health sense. Although we are only at the outset of the re-opening process, the public health system in Auckland is already showing signs of strain. The decisions to re-open are being made while Auckland pursues a suppression strategy that’s likely to undermine the elimination strategy still being pursued almost everywhere else in the country... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 


Auckland: Moves To Step 2
Covid-19 restrictions will be eased again in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Cabinet today confirmed its in-principle decision to move Auckland down to Alert Level 3, Step 2, on Tuesday 9 November at 11:59pm, meaning retail and malls can open, outdoor gatherings can increase to 25 and public facilities can open with mask-wearing, contact tracing and physical distancing... More>>

ALSO:

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern: Speech To 2021 Labour Party Conference
I’m going to start with something that I never thought I would say at a Labour Party conference. I miss remits. I miss remits, because they are indicative of something else that I know we have all missed of late, and that is being face to face with our friends, families, and Party members across the country... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry of Health: New Assisted Dying Health Service Established
The Ministry of Health says ensuring a robust process for those seeking assisted dying is an essential safeguard as part of the new service. The assisted dying service has been formed as part of the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act 2019. It is a new health service in New Zealand, available to some people with a terminal illness who are nearing the end of their lives... More>>



Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 