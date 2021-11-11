Operation Metals: Fourth Person Sought In Homicide Investigation

Police are appealing for further assistance from the public in the homicide investigation launched in New Lynn last week.

Operation Metals has been investigating the murder of Robert James Hart on 5 November.

The enquiry team are now appealing for the public's assistance in locating Dylan James Mitchell Harris.

The 35-year-old has a warrant for his arrest for murder.

Harris is around 182cm tall, of medium build and has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Police advise that Harris has significant gang connections across the North Island. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who sights Harris should call 111 immediately.

People with information can also contact the enquiry team directly on (09) 839 0602 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Today's appeal follows a search warrant conducted in West Auckland yesterday where Police put three people before the Court.

Attributed to Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā CIB

