Marlborough Roads Recovery – 11 November Update

Sometimes a helping hand is exactly what is needed.

As the Marlborough region continues its long recovery from the July storm event, help continues to come from many quarters to support those living in the communities worst affected.

“People helping each other – it’s a real positive to come out of the devastation of the weather event,” said Marlborough Recovery Manager, Marianne Aitken. “From the emergency itself when multiple agencies came together to coordinate the response through to the offers of support we continue to receive from our community, it’s fantastic to know that Marlborough can come together when needed,” she said.

This includes Te Hauora o Ngāti Rārua’s Rongoā Māori service which has offered therapy and holistic healing for anyone in need, said Mrs Aitken. Rongoā Māori have offered their traditional Māori therapy and holistic healing service based on cultural sensitivity and spiritual healing. This includes mirimiri (massage), karakia (prayer) and whitiwhiti korero (cultural support). Referrals can be made for this service and koha is accepted. If people are interested please email deone@rongoa@thonr.org or daylene.rongoa@thonr.org or phone 03 577 8404.

“We know people still need support. We hope the good news from Marlborough Roads last week that the Kenepuru Road is opening to residents with controlled access at the end of this month will have gone some way to boosting morale in this area. They have had a tough time,” said Mrs Aitken.

For the latest Marlborough Roads Recovery Team updates and ‘high level programme of access’ for the Marlborough roads recovery go to:

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/marlborough-roads-recovery/

At a national level, Mrs Aitken said the Council appreciated the ongoing support of national agencies and Government with the provision of short-term accommodation support for anyone displaced by the event and the Enhanced Taskforce Green programme which is already making a difference in the rural community.

Flood recovery effort helps job seekers

The Enhanced Taskforce Green programme is a positive outcome not only for those that need the assistance but for the participants themselves.

“Marlborough farmers and vineyard owners asking for help with flooding clean-up are helping others gain employment and valuable work skills,” said Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Regional Commissioner, Craig Churchill.

Since 10 October, a crew of five workers and a supervisor from Enhanced Taskforce Green (ETFG), have cleared debris left by the July floods from paddocks and fences on three farms and two vineyards. They are working on a fourth farm helping repair fences and are lining up other jobs through until Christmas. A second three-person crew has begun work this week following an urgent call from a farmer for help and will be available for more work if needed.

When emergency events such as earthquakes or floods cause significant damage, the Government may approve an Enhanced Taskforce Green work programme to help with clean-up and recovery.

Once ETFG is approved, MSD, Ministry for Primary Industry (MPI), local councils and the Rural Support Trust work together to confirm farmers and growers’ affected, the work to be done, and identify people to carry out the work. These can be job seekers, students, or people displaced by the emergency event such as farm or factory workers.

ETFG covers the cost of wages for workers and supervisors, personal safety gear, hire of light equipment and transport, chainsaws, vans, 4WD vehicles and grants for administration costs.

MSD liaises with councils, the Ministry for Primary Industries and the Rural Support Trust, and together they manage contracts, proposals, applications and may identify workers. An authorised provider manages training, safety procedures, safety gear and oversees day-to-day management of ETFG.

The authorised provider currently contracted to MSD to provide ETFG in Marlborough is Assess It, a 4WD and heavy vehicle driver training and licence course provider.

“We’re finding farmers and vineyard owners very receptive to the help,” said John Wilson, Assess It company director.

Agencies involved in Marlborough’s ETFG work are checking for any further need in the farming and vineyard communities, and encourage those in need to come forward, said Mr Churchill.

Sounds’ resort staff support locals

At Punga Cove Resort in the Queen Charlotte Sound, located just over the hill from the affected Kenepuru Road, Lodge Manager Jason Cleverley said helping out the locals was “super important” for his team.

His resort staff had been helping to transfer supplies delivered by water taxi up the hill for local residents who cannot currently get these by road.

“My job and the job of the Punga team is to make the whole Sounds’ community feel part of the family, whether a pizza in the boatshed or a well-deserved night out. The entire community have been hugely supportive through some pretty major hits on tourism; first Covid, then a closed track and a closed road,” he said.

“The very least we can do is help with some deliveries up and down the hill. To help with the demand, we do ask anyone receiving goods to call us to let us know. This ensures we have someone available to help,” Mr Cleverley said.

Pop-up vaccination clinic in the Sounds

Bringing help to where it is needed is also the motivation behind the second pop-up clinic enabling Kenepuru Sound residents to get their first or second Covid vaccination.

The Marlborough PHO is returning to Waitaria Bay School on Friday 19 November to run another clinic after the success of the first one held last month. The Council’s July Storm Recovery Navigator Charlotte Wood will also be on hand to chat with residents and to provide information and support for anyone affected by the July weather event.

The clinic will run from 9.30 am to 2.30 pm with vaccinations provided by the Marlborough Covid Vaccination Team and is open to everyone aged 12 and over. No appointments are needed. Masks must be worn on the school site.

For more information on the Covid-19 vaccine and eligibility go to: www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccines

Further Information

Anyone who needs support as a result of the July storm should contact the Council at recovery@marlborough.govt.nz

For the latest project updates from the Marlborough Roads Recovery Team go to the dedicated page for the roading recovery here: www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/marlborough-roads-recovery

For the latest road status before you start your journey, please visit the Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map: https://bit.ly/CDEM-Map

To stay up to date on the latest roading alerts, go to: https://bit.ly/RoadingAlertsMarl

For Resident or Essential Service Pass information go to: https://bit.ly/RoadToRecoveryMarl

