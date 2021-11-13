Police Making Enquiries In Relation To Swanson Death

Police are making enquiries after a person was located deceased at a

residential address in Candia Road, Swanson this morning.

Police were called to the property at around 10.30am and the death is

currently being treated as unexplained.

Candia Road residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the

area, as a scene examination is carried out.

A post mortem will also be carried out and an update is unlikely to be

available until that has been completed.

