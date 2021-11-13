Police Making Enquiries In Relation To Swanson Death
Saturday, 13 November 2021, 2:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are making enquiries after a person was located
deceased at a
residential address in Candia Road, Swanson
this morning.
Police were called to the property at
around 10.30am and the death is
currently being treated
as unexplained.
Candia Road residents can expect to
see a continued police presence in the
area, as a scene
examination is carried out.
A post mortem will also
be carried out and an update is unlikely to be
available
until that has been
completed.
