Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Public Health Action On Alcohol – The 5+ Solution

Saturday, 13 November 2021, 5:35 pm
Press Release: Alcohol Action NZ

Alcohol Action NZ is pleased to advise that their conference that was postponed due to the August lockdown will go ahead online next week.

The conference will be held on Friday 19th November, and features four outstanding keynote speakers: Professor Jennie Connor, Rāwiri Ratū, Sir Graham Lowe and Nicky Hager. Media are invited – contact: coordinator@alcoholaction.co.nz

The theme of the conference is public health action on alcohol, and it comes at a time when there is a change occurring in New Zealand. The public are better understanding the importance of taking a population-based approach to dealing with major health problems, in this instance New Zealand’s damaging drinking culture. The health system is being restructured, and the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act is going to be reviewed.

New Zealanders have a right to be protected from the considerable harm alcohol causes. The government’s upcoming health reforms featuring a Public Health Agency, a national public health service, and a Māori Health Authority reflect the shift that is taking place to ensure better response to threats to public health.

Professor Connor comments: “Successive governments have failed us by taking an unprincipled and ad hoc approach to alcohol policy for more than 30 years. They have put commercial and political interests ahead of the rights and wellbeing of New Zealanders, despite high levels of public support for change”.

“Health, equity and economic gains will follow from adoption of proven strategies to reduce alcohol consumption and harm, as have been recommended by several major reviews and government enquiries in New Zealand, and the World Health Organisation”.

The 5+ Solution was formulated by Alcohol Action NZ in 2009, based on the best public health science available. The solution requires government action: 1. Dismantle marketing, 2. Increase the price, 3. Reduce accessibility, 4. Raise the purchase age, 5. Strengthen drink driving countermeasures, PLUS Increase treatment opportunities for heavy drinkers.

Professor Connor further comments, “Reform of our alcohol legislation must give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and be protected from the influence of those who profit from alcohol.”

Rāwiri Ratū, Executive Chairman of Kookiri ki Tāmakimakaurau Trust, is pursuing alcohol law reform to “reduce the harmful effects of alcohol on Māori because Māori lives matter”. He will provide an update on his Treaty claims and other initiatives.

Sir Graham Lowe, who chaired the Ministerial Forum on Alcohol Advertising and Sponsorship in 2014, will update on the recommendations made at the time, particularly in relation to the banning of all alcohol sponsorship of sport.

Finally, Nicky Hager will address the conference on the nature of democratic change and the forces that obstruct it. He comments: “Unless public health people are aware of the forces opposing them, good harm reduction policies will keep not being implemented.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Alcohol Action NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Alastair Thompson: COP26 - The Curious Case of the Mystery Briefing


At 9pm on Friday evening(UK time, after a very frank and open discussion by the parties to COP in plenary session, the UK Govt provided an off-the-record background briefing for UK media on the status of negotiations in the final run up to conclusion of the conference... More>>




 
 


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>


APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 