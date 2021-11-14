Person Dies In Waiwhakaiho River, Taranaki

A person died in a water-related incident in Taranaki yesterday.

Police were called just before 7pm, after the person jumped from Te Rewa Rewa

Bridge into the Waiwhakaiho River and failed to surface.

An extensive search was undertaken and tragically the person was located

deceased near the river mouth at 9.30pm.

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

© Scoop Media

