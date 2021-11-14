Person Dies In Waiwhakaiho River, Taranaki
Sunday, 14 November 2021, 7:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person died in a water-related incident in Taranaki
yesterday.
Police were called just before 7pm, after the
person jumped from Te Rewa Rewa
Bridge into the
Waiwhakaiho River and failed to surface.
An extensive
search was undertaken and tragically the person was
located
deceased near the river mouth at 9.30pm.
Our
thoughts are with their family and loved
ones.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more