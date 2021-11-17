Orange Sky Expands Essential Homeless Support Service In Tamaki Makarau To Meet Significant Demand In The Region

Kiwis invited to name new Orange Sky van as the organisation launches second Auckland service

Orange Sky New Zealand – a non-profit organisation providing free mobile laundry and shower services to people experiencing homelessness – has today announced it will launch a third service in New Zealand, introducing a second hybrid laundry and shower van in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland to meet ongoing demand for the service.

According to 2018 Census data, over 41,000 Kiwis are currently experiencing homelessness. Concerningly, nearly half (43.9%) of those reside in Auckland alone, including people without shelter and people living in temporary accommodation, shared accommodation and uninhabitable housing.

Orange Sky staff and volunteers are at the frontline of this homelessness issue with the Auckland service being the busiest across all of Orange Sky’s 38 services – 36 in Australia and two in New Zealand.

There are currently two vans operating in Aotearoa, Hugo in Auckland and Hudson in Wellington, with the new van – yet to be named – joining the Auckland fleet from this month.

The new van, supported by Simplicity Charitable Trust, will enable Orange Sky to increase its availability in the region from 17 shifts per week to 25, as part of its mission to support the nation’s most vulnerable communities.

Orange Sky NZ Operations Manager Eddie Uini said the addition of a third van and second Auckland service will help manage ongoing demand as Kiwis continue to endure the impacts of the global pandemic.

“The last 12 months has really brought Aotearoa’s homelessness to the forefront and we have witnessed a strong demand from people, who we term as ‘friends’, needing our help, especially here in Auckland,” Mr Uini said.

“We know the past year has been particularly challenging as more people struggle to pay for basics like food and rent. A survey we conducted recently with YouGov found that in the past 12 months one in five Kiwis said they struggle to make ends meet each and every week.

“With the addition of a second van in Auckland, we’ll be able to operate in more locations, and help more friends in the community who are struggling financially and/or socially.”

Orange Sky NZ friend Howie has experienced first-hand the incredible service the team provides to both him and others doing it tough.

“I have made a connection with the people at Orange Sky and really enjoy seeing them each week. They were there to help me no matter what the situation, no matter what the colour of my skin was, no matter what, they were just there to help.”

Calling on Kiwis to name Orange Sky’s new van!

Every Orange Sky van across Australia and New Zealand has been honoured with a meaningful name. From their very first van ‘Sudsy’ in Australia back in 2014, to their two vans in New Zealand, Hugo and Hudson.

Hugo honours The Hugo Charitable Trust which helped Orange Sky New Zealand get up and running, while Hudson was named after the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and Wellington City Mission for their generous support in launching the Wellington service.

In line with Orange Sky’s mission to ‘positively connect communities’, the team are calling on Kiwis to get involved and honour a New Zealander who’s made a big difference in their community by heading here and submitting their name and the reason the van should be named after them.

Van naming submissions close 15 December 2021, with the winning name announced in January 2022.

Orange Sky hopes to bring a fourth service to New Zealand in 2022 as the organisation continues to drive greater impact and support more people around the country doing it tough.

Mr Uini said today’s announcement of the second Auckland service is a reminder to be thankful this holiday season and support people around you – particularly those who may feel isolated at a time when we celebrate family, friends and connection.

Nominate your local hero for the new van’s name here. You can also give back to your community and support Orange Sky’s mission to help more friends by donating here.

