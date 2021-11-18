Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID-19 Claims More Event Casualties

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 12:58 pm
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

More events planned for Christchurch have become casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christchurch City Council has reluctantly decided to cancel the planned New Year’s Eve party in North Hagley Park and fun family event Kite Day while Strut and Fret, the organisers of Bread & Circus World Buskers Festival, have announced they are postponing the event.

The popular Christchurch festival was set to run from 14 to 30 January but will now take place during the Easter School holidays.

Strut and Fret says the postponement of the festival is due to the continued ambiguity around restrictions for events, particularly those that are un-ticketed and open to the whole community.

That ambiguity has also prompted the Council to pull the plug on its planned New Year’s Eve celebrations, which usually attract about 20,000 people to listen to bands playing live and watch a fireworks display at midnight.

“We had hoped that the Hagley Park party would still go ahead, but continuing to plan for the free event that is open to the whole community has become too difficult in the current environment,” Christchurch City Council Events and Arts Manager Lucy Blackmore says.

A decision to cancel Kite Day, usually held in February each year, has also been made due to the challenges of having to deliver a contained event at the beach.

“While the cancellations are disappointing we always knew this was a possibility in the current environment and have contingency plans in place for the rest of our summer programme.

“Key to this is getting more information from the government about how the Covid Protection Framework will work, which is due at the end of the month. We need this detail to ensure the events we do run are enjoyable, safe and cost-effective. We will announce the new programme as quickly as possible,'' Ms Blackmore says.

Keep checking What’s On to see what events are on in Christchurch.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Christchurch City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Auckland Boundary To Change 15 December


On 15 December Aucklanders who have been vaccinated or tested will be able to reconnect with the rest of New Zealand in time for Christmas and summer, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. To minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading from Auckland to other parts of the country travellers will have to be either fully vaccinated or have a negative test within 72 hours of departure... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation
The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>

APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Police: Images Of Human Remains Captured At Pike River Mine
Today Police have notified the families of the 29 Pike River Mine victims that imagery work from the additional boreholes has captured two sets of human remains, plus a possible third... More>>

Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 