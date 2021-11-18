Marlborough Roads Recovery – 18 November Update

Slip, slop, slap – and check the road status – that’s the advice for visitors heading to the Marlborough Sounds this summer.

The Marlborough District Council and the Marlborough Roads Recovery Team (MRRT) say the best advice for holidaymakers is to school up on the latest information on the region’s roads affected by the July weather event before setting out.

Marlborough Recovery Manager Marianne Aitken said it was important for anyone considering heading to the Kenepuru Sound or the Awatere Valley Road in particular to understand the current MRRT road restrictions due to damage sustained during the storm. “There are restrictions in place and we don’t want visitors to arrive and be disappointed,” she said.

There is good news for those wanting to explore Marlborough’s high country over the holiday period as the Awatere Valley Road, currently open for resident controlled access only, will open for public access from 22 December to 16 January. The road access status will return to resident controlled access from 17 January 2022 to allow works to continue.

Controlled access will also be in place from Tuesday November 30 for the full length of the Kenepuru Road. For more details about Controlled Access go to: MRRT Access Definitions & Controls

“Controlled access along the Kenepuru Road does not include visitors wanting to drive to holiday rental accommodation. From November 30, residents can pick up visitors at the checkpoints but visitors cannot drive their own vehicles in,” said Mrs Aitken.

“People hiring a holiday home or renting a bach where rental arrangements have been made through a property letting agency or directly with the owner are not regarded as a resident,” she said. “Restrictions to access the recovery area are needed so the MRRT can control the types of vehicles and the number of vehicles on what is a very fragile road environment.”

“Doing this will reduce the amount of traffic, reduce the risk of further damage and allow the roads recovery team to progress repairs as fast as possible while ensuring the safety of both the community and those working on the repairs,” she said.

Water taxi subsidy service

Water taxi operators serving the Marlborough Sounds are expecting a busy summer season. This includes high demand for the services funded by the Council to support Sounds’ residents and visitors while road restrictions remain in place.

Mrs Aitken said the subsidy service had proven very popular. “We encourage people wanting to use the subsidy service to forward plan and book their water transport requirements now with the team at the Marlborough i-SITEs. If they leave their arrangements to the last minute, they may be disappointed.”

For more details go to: https://marlboroughnz.com/kenepuruwatertaxi/

Cowshed Bay reopening for campers

Those planning on visiting the Marlborough Sounds to camp this summer will also benefit from the reopening of the upper area of the Department of Conservation’s campsite at Cowshed Bay.

With two sections of the campsite located both above and below the Kenepuru Road near Portage Bay, the popular campsite is frequented by walkers and bikers on the Queen Charlotte Track.

Destination Marlborough general manager Jacqui Lloyd welcomed this brilliant news. “This announcement and the reopening of the Waikato and future Auckland border is really positive news as Cowshed Bay Campsite is a key location for Queen Charlotte Track multiday walk and ride itineraries,” she said.

MRRT will install barriers at the upper campsite on the Kenepuru Road to prevent access to the road network and lower campsite.

Community visits & meetings

Tomorrow’s pop up clinic enabling Sounds’ residents to get their first or second Covid vaccination is on track.

The clinic will run from 9.30 am to 2.30 pm at the Waitaria Bay School with vaccinations provided by the Marlborough Covid Vaccination Team and is open to everyone aged 12 and over. No appointments are needed and masks must be worn on the school site. The last vaccines will be administered at 2.30 pm.

The Council’s July Storm Recovery Navigator Charlotte Wood will also be on hand to chat with residents and to provide information and support for anyone affected by the July weather event.

Mrs Aitken also confirmed that a community meeting for residents affected by the damage to the Kenepuru Road will be held in early December with details to be confirmed soon. This will be attended by representatives from the Council including councillors and key recovery staff as well as members of the MRRT.

Further Information

Anyone who needs support as a result of the July storm should contact the Council at recovery@marlborough.govt.nz

For the latest project updates from the Marlborough Roads Recovery Team go to the dedicated page for the roading recovery here: www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/marlborough-roads-recovery

For the latest road status before you start your journey, please visit the Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map: https://bit.ly/CDEM-Map

To stay up to date on the latest roading alerts, go to: https://bit.ly/RoadingAlertsMarl

For Resident or Essential Service Pass information go to: https://bit.ly/RoadToRecoveryMarl

