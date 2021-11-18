Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rotorua Lakes Councillors Urged To Vote Cautiously Tomorrow On Future Elective Governance Model

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Te Tatau o Te Arawa

Te Tatau o Te Arawa is urging Rotorua district councillors to vote carefully on a recommendation that would guarantee only one Māori seat on Rotorua Lakes Council.

Tomorrow (19 Nov 2021), Full Council will revisit the 2022 Representation Review and consider a Strategy, Policy and Finance (SP&F) Committee recommendation that would adopt the following governance model:

  • 1 Mayor elected at large
  • 1 Māori Ward with 1 seat
  • 1 General Ward with 1 seat
  • 8 “At large” seats
  • A Rotorua Lakes Community Board
  • A Rural Community Board

Te Tatau o Te Arawa deputy chair, Rawiri Waru, is imploring councillors to reconsider their position of support for this recommendation.

“Council’s ‘1-1-8’ representation model came out of the blue. We are concerned and dismayed with both the process used to land on this model and the outcome of the SP&F Committee. We’re hopeful that at tomorrow’s meeting councillors will recognise that the recommendation is out of step with what Te Arawa, voters on the Māori electoral roll and the general community are asking for.”

Mr Waru highlights the submission data.

“An analysis of the data shows that over 50 per cent of submissions received by Council on the Representation Review were in support of having three Māori seats on Council. That’s compared to just four per cent of submissions favouring the Council’s original option of having two Māori seats at the table.”

Te Tatau o Te Arawa recently learnt that Council reduced the number of Māori seats to one because a model it considered after hearings didn’t meet Local Electoral Act requirements.

Mr Waru says Te Tatau already flagged in its own submission what was possible under the Local Electoral Act.

“We would have preferred to ask for a 50/50 split of seats around the table if we knew it was possible under current legislative frameworks. Instead, we aligned our tono (submission) with the Act along with the direction and endorsement of our people and asked for three Māori seats, one at-large, and six general.”

Mr Waru says it would be a travesty if Council signed off on one Māori seat when tāngata whenua and the wider community want three seats.

“We’re asking our elected members to be bold, brave and forward-thinking equitable partners and hear our tono (request). We need you to deliberate and ensure there are three Māori seats on Council at the next election,” says Mr Waru.

Full Council is due to begin at 9:30 am tomorrow (19 Nov) and is expected to be live-streamed here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Tatau o Te Arawa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Auckland Boundary To Change 15 December


On 15 December Aucklanders who have been vaccinated or tested will be able to reconnect with the rest of New Zealand in time for Christmas and summer, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. To minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading from Auckland to other parts of the country travellers will have to be either fully vaccinated or have a negative test within 72 hours of departure... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


Helen Clark Foundation: Freeing Kiwis From Gridlock
Sweeping changes are needed in Aotearoa New Zealand's transport system if the country is to have any hope of meeting the revised emissions reduction target announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw at COP26... More>>



National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation
The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>


Government: 26 Contracts Signed To Accelerate Māori Vaccination Rates
The Government has approved $46.75 million and signed 26 contracts to rapidly accelerate Māori vaccinations across Aotearoa and support the efforts of DHBs to reach the 90% double vaccinated target... More>>


Police: Images Of Human Remains Captured At Pike River Mine
Today Police have notified the families of the 29 Pike River Mine victims that imagery work from the additional boreholes has captured two sets of human remains, plus a possible third... More>>

Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 