Get Outdoors And Harvest From Nature’s Food Basket This Summer

The Game Animal Council (GAC) is pleased to again be supporting Get Outdoors Week and is encouraging Kiwis to get out, explore and harvest from nature this summer.

“Get Outdoors Week is about encouraging people into the outdoors and to enjoy all the health and wellbeing benefits that go along with active recreation,” says GAC General Manager Tim Gale. “As a statutory organisation representing hunters, we know that for many people hunting, fishing and food gathering are a major part of their outdoor experience and we want to encourage others to enjoy those experiences also.”

The Game Animal Council has partnered with Hunting & Fishing New Zealand, who have donated a $500 voucher to the winner of the ‘Harvesting from Nature's Food Basket’ daily photo competition on 24 November.

“Hunting & Fishing New Zealand’s generous prize is all about getting people to share their photos hunting, fishing or food gathering and inspiring others to give those activities a go.”

“Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders gather, fish and hunt for wild food on a regular basis. Not only do they get a great outdoor experience in some fantastic places but they also contribute to good conservation outcomes and importantly provide healthy, free-range food for their families and communities.”

“The Game Animal Council is committed to increasing participation in hunting which is why we have also contributed a story to the Get Outdoors Week website with advice on how to get into hunting.”

“Like many outdoor recreation pursuits, it can initially seem daunting to know where to start if you haven’t hunted before,” says Gale. “The reality is that the hunting sector is really supportive of new hunters and by joining clubs like the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association or partnering with experienced hunters you can begin hunting safely and successfully in no time.”

Get Outdoors Week 2020 runs from 20-28 November and more information, including how to win the ‘Harvesting from Nature’s Food Basket’ photo competition and Tim’s story are available at www.getoutdoorsweek.co.nz.

The NZ Game Animal Council is a statutory organisation responsible for the sustainable management of game animals and hunting for recreation, commerce and conservation.

