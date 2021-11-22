Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Get Outdoors And Harvest From Nature’s Food Basket This Summer

Monday, 22 November 2021, 6:38 am
Press Release: Game Animal Council

The Game Animal Council (GAC) is pleased to again be supporting Get Outdoors Week and is encouraging Kiwis to get out, explore and harvest from nature this summer.

“Get Outdoors Week is about encouraging people into the outdoors and to enjoy all the health and wellbeing benefits that go along with active recreation,” says GAC General Manager Tim Gale. “As a statutory organisation representing hunters, we know that for many people hunting, fishing and food gathering are a major part of their outdoor experience and we want to encourage others to enjoy those experiences also.”

The Game Animal Council has partnered with Hunting & Fishing New Zealand, who have donated a $500 voucher to the winner of the ‘Harvesting from Nature's Food Basket’ daily photo competition on 24 November.

“Hunting & Fishing New Zealand’s generous prize is all about getting people to share their photos hunting, fishing or food gathering and inspiring others to give those activities a go.”

“Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders gather, fish and hunt for wild food on a regular basis. Not only do they get a great outdoor experience in some fantastic places but they also contribute to good conservation outcomes and importantly provide healthy, free-range food for their families and communities.”

“The Game Animal Council is committed to increasing participation in hunting which is why we have also contributed a story to the Get Outdoors Week website with advice on how to get into hunting.”

“Like many outdoor recreation pursuits, it can initially seem daunting to know where to start if you haven’t hunted before,” says Gale. “The reality is that the hunting sector is really supportive of new hunters and by joining clubs like the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association or partnering with experienced hunters you can begin hunting safely and successfully in no time.”

Get Outdoors Week 2020 runs from 20-28 November and more information, including how to win the ‘Harvesting from Nature’s Food Basket’ photo competition and Tim’s story are available at www.getoutdoorsweek.co.nz.

The NZ Game Animal Council is a statutory organisation responsible for the sustainable management of game animals and hunting for recreation, commerce and conservation.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Game Animal Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Anger, Plus A Music Playlist


Angry? Are you talkin’ to ME? Of late, the Code Red levels of resentment inspired by the government’s Covid policy almost make one hanker for the days when people could write best-selling books about New Zealanders being The Passionless People. Not anymore. A hissy fit arms race seems to be happening out there. Some of the disgruntled appear to be intent on outdoing one other in performative acts of rage. Restrictions supposedly meant to protect the lives of everyone and their loved ones are being treated as the political equivalent of under-arm bowling... More>>



 
 


Helen Clark Foundation: Freeing Kiwis From Gridlock
Sweeping changes are needed in Aotearoa New Zealand's transport system if the country is to have any hope of meeting the revised emissions reduction target announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw at COP26... More>>



National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation
The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>


Government: 26 Contracts Signed To Accelerate Māori Vaccination Rates
The Government has approved $46.75 million and signed 26 contracts to rapidly accelerate Māori vaccinations across Aotearoa and support the efforts of DHBs to reach the 90% double vaccinated target... More>>


Police: Images Of Human Remains Captured At Pike River Mine
Today Police have notified the families of the 29 Pike River Mine victims that imagery work from the additional boreholes has captured two sets of human remains, plus a possible third... More>>

Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 