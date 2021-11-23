Welly Walks Gives Pavements The Boot

It’s time to swap the concrete jungle for the native bush as the new season of Welly Walks kicks-off next month.

The hugely popular annual summer event showcases the many walking tracks around Pōneke, and this year we’ll be checking out the pick of the bunch from the experts in the fields – our Park Rangers.

Each Friday from December to January, our Park Rangers will share stories about their favourite trails with us so Wellingtonians can find out where the walk of the week is and do the mahi to discover some treats.

Keep an eye on our website and social media channels for secret locations to be revealed every Saturday (except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day).

All the treats come from local businesses near the walkways, so if anyone misses out they can still pay them a visit and buy something themselves.

Share a photo out on any of our Welly Walks or any trail up to 22 January on Instagram using #WellyWalks and go in the draw to win a prize pack for your next outdoor adventure. Winners will be drawn Monday 24 January 2022 and notified soon after.

Wellington has hundreds of walks around the city, from bush to coast, different levels of ability, dog and kid friendly, and some are accessible for wheelchairs.

More information, maps and apps can be found at wellington.govt.nz/walks.

