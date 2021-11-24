Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Timaru Lights Up For Christmas

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 6:39 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Timaru is having a brighter festive season than ever this year, with a new home for the star and a return of the Christmas Tree to the CBD.

The star has found a temporary new home thanks to Fire and Emergency NZ. It is today being installed on one of the City’s highest structures, the training tower on Latter Street.

Timaru District Land Transport Manager Susannah Ratahi said that while it was a shame to lose access to the former site, it was great to be able to get a high profile site in the city while ideas for a final site are discussed with the community.

“The fire training tower is one of the highest structures in Timaru, standing higher than the Council clock tower, so it should offer great visibility,” she said.

“We’d like to take the opportunity to thank Fire and Emergency for giving us the site, Netcon for ensuring the lights come on and Coombridge Industries, Linear Design, 360 Cranes and Baxter Tree Services Limited and Stan Moore Electrical.

“We’ve also decided to ramp up the yuletide cheer with the return of a Christmas Tree to the City Centre.

“Like many things this year, our plan to buy Christmas Decorations was derailed by COVID supply issues, so we’ve got design company Artikel & Swint and Timaru Signs and Graphics to create us some locally themed ones featuring, amongst other things, our iconic angels!”

The Christmas Angels, Star and Tree will be bringing festive merriment to the city until late January.

