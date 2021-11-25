Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

No Place Like Home - Blenheim Housing Preference Study

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 8:37 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough District Council has commissioned a survey to investigate what is important to Blenheim households when choosing a place to live. The results from the survey will help Marlborough District Council plan for the kinds of houses the town needs in the future.

Participants will be recruited by telephone and directed to an online survey. Each respondent will be asked about what is important to them in a house, including location, the number of bedrooms, purchase or rental price, and more. The survey begins today, Thursday 25 November.

Council Strategic Planner Emma Toy says Blenheim’s population could increase to over 34,000 by 2048, according to Statistics New Zealand projections.

“To meet this level of growth, Blenheim will need a significant number of new homes to be built over the next 30 years, and Council wants to hear directly from the community about their housing preferences.”

“What type of home do you want to live in? Would you prefer a unit, an apartment or a standalone home? How many bedrooms do you need? What amenities do you need close by? And what can you afford?”

She says under the National Policy Statement for Urban Development (NPS-UD), released in 2020, councils are tasked with providing enough land for growth for both housing and business activity in their urban environments, and Blenheim meets that definition.

“The NPS-UD directs local authorities to provide enough zoned land and infrastructure, and ensure that planning is responsive to changes in demand.”

“New development capacity should be of a form and in locations that meet the diverse needs of communities and encourage well-functioning, liveable urban environments.”

The survey will have a sample of 400 respondents from the Blenheim urban area, which includes Renwick, with quotas set to include age bands and geographic areas. This sample size is required to deliver survey results with an overall sampling error of +/- 5%. The survey will be carried out by Research First.

Notes for Editors

Marlborough District Council’s principal role in enabling urban development relates to the zoning of land and infrastructure provision. Its policies relating to urban development are set out in the new Marlborough Environment Plan.

Council’s role also includes the processing of resource and building consents, provision of senior housing and development contributions policies. The Council has itself been a developer in the past, subdividing land that it owns to provide for residential growth, such as Forest Park and Boulevard Park on Taylor.

Many individuals and organisations play a role in housing development, including developers, landowners, builders, government agencies including Kainga Ora, community housing providers, development professionals and individuals who buy, sell and invest in property.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Farmers Playing The Victim, Plus Chile’s Right Turn


Among the farming lobby groups, the good cop/bad cop routine has been working a treat. It suits Federated Farmers to keep daylight between itself and the Groundswell movement. Month in, year out the Federation continues to engage with the government over the very same water degradation/climate change regulations that Groundswell is telling its followers are the work of the devil... More>>



 
 

Government: Reconnecting New Zealand – The Next Steps
Fully vaccinated New Zealanders will find it easier to come home from January 2022, with foreign nationals to follow from April onwards, as the Government removes the requirement for MIQ for most travellers, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


Government: To Review High Cost Of Residential Building Supplies In Market Study
Ensuring Kiwis have access to fairly priced building materials is a driving factor in Government’s decision to review the residential building supply market, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark, announced today... More>>

National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>

Council For Civil Liberties: Disgraceful Government Secrecy On Vaccination Certificates As Legislation Rushed Through
On the eve of legislation to enable vaccination passes being rushed through Parliament under urgency, the Minister has said it will not publish the relevant policy papers until ‘late January 2022... More>>


Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 